checkAd

Oportun Expands Secured Personal Loans Product to Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun”), a financial services company and digital platform that provides hardworking people with responsible, affordable, and credit-building alternatives to payday and auto title loans, today announced that it is expanding its secured personal loan product to the state of Florida.

Oportun’s secured personal loans were previously only available in the state of California. The expansion of the secured personal loan product to Florida is part of the company’s commitment to developing new financial products and services that further its mission of financial inclusion for people who have been traditionally left out of the financial mainstream.

“Just as our traditional personal loans have served as an alternative to payday loans for the borrowers we serve, this new product serves as an affordable, credit building alternative to auto title loans,” said Matt Jenkins, Chief Operations Officer at Oportun. “According to the FTC, auto title loans often carry triple digit interest rates and are due in full, via a single balloon payment, within two-to-four weeks.”

Through its secured personal loans, Oportun can serve customers who would otherwise be denied access to affordable credit. It allows customers to receive a higher loan amount with a reduced interest rate compared to an unsecured personal loan. Oportun secured personal loans offer customers fixed and affordable payments; no prepayment penalties or balloon payments; and the opportunity to build a credit score. Oportun secured personal loans range in size from $2,525 to $20,000.

For more information, please visit https://oportun.com/
                
About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4 million loans and over $10 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

Media Contact
George Gonzalez
650-769-0441
george.gonzalez@oportun.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oportun Expands Secured Personal Loans Product to Florida SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun”), a financial services company and digital platform that provides hardworking people with responsible, affordable, and credit-building alternatives to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board