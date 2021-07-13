checkAd

BioSyent Signs Exclusive Technology Agreement

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc., has signed an agreement to license a unique technology application to support better treatment outcomes for patients with iron deficiencies in Canada and BioSyent’s international markets.

“As a market leader in the treatment and prevention of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia with our FeraMAX brand, we are familiar with the challenges that patients and their healthcare providers face with managing this condition,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “BioSyent is a leader and innovator in this therapeutic area and this initiative is another step towards better overall iron health for patients. We look forward to making this convenient technology available to Canadians and their healthcare providers in the 2nd half of 2021.”  

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty, and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,682,548 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com





