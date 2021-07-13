Bubblr Provides Key Patent Update

Steve Morris, Chief Technology Officer of Bubblr, Inc. was pleased to make the following announcement: "This new patent is specifically designated for searching the Internet, purely for information, and it can be considered as a sister patent to the already approved patent No. 10,977,387 that is specifically concerned with searching the internet for goods and services.”

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMedia Wire -- Bubblr, Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that the Company has been working on a white paper for a new search patent that may offer new patent protection, since the beginning of 2021.

“Importantly, this new patent mechanism is designed to work specifically on mobile devices and with an extremely user-friendly interface optimized for use on touch screen devices. Moreover, this new patent will present high-quality search results in a unique and novel way that will make it much more efficient for mobile users to access the search results quickly and efficiently they require without having to trawl through pages of search results. Finally, it is to be noted that the established UX (user experience) paradigm for online search has, up until now, never changes,” concluded Morris.

Bubblr’s Novel Design Approach

Bubblr has always prided itself on using “First Principle” design techniques to its products as a way of bringing genuine innovation into its patents and applications. This new search patent is a classic example of taking a well-established design paradigm (internet search) and re-thinking this design to exploit the new capabilities made available in the latest technologies. Plus, the Company has signed a patent contract with a specialist patent agency (Scintilla IP) who only focus on software and electronic patents.

Initial Patent Agent Assessment

Scintilla IP initial assessment was that at least five of the claims appear to be genuinely unique, and no obvious prior art has been discovered. Scintilla IP expects to complete a more detailed global search for prior art in the next few weeks. Assuming the global prior art search is successful, Scintilla IP will immediately submit the application to a regional patent office.

Bubblr believes that the combination of both of its search patents will position the Company to become a new and singular player in the current internet search markets, which in the US is currently worth over $100 billion dollars.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr's next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact: Investors

Stanley Wunderlich

Launchpad IR

1-800-625-2236

1-516 729 3714

Info@CFSG1.com