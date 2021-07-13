checkAd

Digital Consumer Dividend Fund Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Consumer Dividend Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: MDC.UN) announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX. This NCIB will commence on July 17, 2021 and will terminate on July 16, 2022. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust by which the Fund is governed, market purchases pursuant to its NCIB may be effected by the Fund.

The Fund had 2,892,261 units issued and outstanding as at July 5, 2021. The Fund may, during the 12 month period commencing July 17, 2021 purchase on the TSX up to 287,986 units, being 10% of the public float and may not, in any 30 day period, purchase more than 57,845 units, being 2% of the units issued and outstanding. The Fund will hold in treasury for resale all units purchased pursuant to the bid. As at July 5, 2021 the Fund had purchased 167,200 units on the TSX at an average price of $12.25 per unit under its previously approved normal course issuer bid. The Fund had the ability to purchase up to 522,759 units under its last NCIB. The manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds.

Digital Consumer Dividend Fund trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MDC.UN”.

For further information visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact the undersigned:

Nancy Tham
Managing Director, Sales and Marketing
(416) 847-5349

July 13, 2021

This press release may contain forward-looking information, including with respect to future purchases of Units by the Fund. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes current expectations, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents an estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.

812 Memorial Drive N.W., Calgary,  AB  T2N 3C8   T. 403.269.2100   F. 403.269.2911   www.middlefield.com





