Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Extensively Featured at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference as a Superior Solution for Genomic Analysis in Leukemia and Genetic Disease Compared to Traditional Techniques
SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that optical genome mapping (OGM) was extensively featured across a wide range of talks and
posters at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference (ECA) as a superior solution for genomic analysis in leukemia and genetic disease compared to traditional techniques.
At the ECA, there were nine talks and posters featuring OGM presented online from July 3 - 5, 2021 during this virtual event. The conference featured five presentations and four posters from Bionano Saphyr system customers spanning clinical and discovery research applications in hematological malignancies and genetic disease. OGM delivered by the Saphyr system detects all classes of structural variation in a one simple assay and analysis workflow. Below is a table highlighting the presentations that featured Bionano’s OGM data and a summary of the key benefits expressed by the authors.
|Presenter
|Affiliation
|Bionano's OGM Benefits Presented
|Dr. Elena García Sánchez
|Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús, Madrid
|
|Dr. Anna Puiggros
|Hospital del Mar, Barcelona
|
|Dr. Barbara Dewaele
|University Hospitals Leuven
|
|Dr. Catherine Menten
|CHU de Liège
|
|Céline Lété
|CHU de Liège
|
|Romain Nicolle
|Hôpital Necker-enfants-malades, Paris
|
|Karolina Bilska
|MVZ Martinsried, Munich
|
|Claudia Rita Catacchio
|Washington School of Medicine, Seattle
|
|Lisanne Vervoort,
|KU Leuven
|
“This year, the ECA had the greatest number of presentations featuring Bionano’s data to date, which we believe reflects the increased adoption of Saphyr throughout Europe and the wide range of clinical research applications benefitting from OGM,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “We believe these presentations are just the starting point for continued expansion into clinical research applications for hematological malignancies and genetic disease where OGM has the potential to deliver significant advantages to clinicians relative to the current standard of care.”
0 Kommentare