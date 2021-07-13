checkAd

Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Extensively Featured at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference as a Superior Solution for Genomic Analysis in Leukemia and Genetic Disease Compared to Traditional Techniques

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that optical genome mapping (OGM) was extensively featured across a wide range of talks and posters at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference (ECA) as a superior solution for genomic analysis in leukemia and genetic disease compared to traditional techniques.

At the ECA, there were nine talks and posters featuring OGM presented online from July 3 - 5, 2021 during this virtual event. The conference featured five presentations and four posters from Bionano Saphyr system customers spanning clinical and discovery research applications in hematological malignancies and genetic disease. OGM delivered by the Saphyr system detects all classes of structural variation in a one simple assay and analysis workflow. Below is a table highlighting the presentations that featured Bionano’s OGM data and a summary of the key benefits expressed by the authors.

Presenter Affiliation Bionano's OGM Benefits Presented  
Dr. Elena García Sánchez Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús, Madrid
  • 100% concordance vs. traditional assay techniques for pediatric leukemias
  • 60% of these cases revealed new clinically relevant information with OGM
  • Detected variants important for prognosis stratification and treatment
  • Identified new fusion genes with Bionano's OGM for pediatric leukemias
 
Dr. Anna Puiggros Hospital del Mar, Barcelona
  • OGM successfully predicted the most severe prognosis for CLL
  • OGM provided additional insights in 45% of cases
  • Incremental findings for OGM were all orthogonally confirmed
  • Improved prognostic performance relative to standard techniques
 
Dr. Barbara Dewaele University Hospitals Leuven
  • Improvement to patient treatment and prognostic accuracy for ALL
  • 100% concordorance relative to standard of care w/ no false positives
  • 75% reduction in turnaround time (4 days to 1 day) vs. traditional techiques
  • 50% reduction in cost for OGM relative to standard techniques
 
Dr. Catherine Menten CHU de Liège
  • Identified correct structure of complex rearrangment in AML
  • OGM was the only technique capable of this full characterization
  • Confirmed suspected KMT2A-MLLT10 fusion gene
 
Céline Lété CHU de Liège
  • OGM used to understand a complex rearrangement in AML
  • Identified the correct structure of a highly-complex rearrangement
  • Successfully confirmed the suspected KMT2A-MLLT10 fusion
 
Romain Nicolle Hôpital Necker-enfants-malades, Paris
  • A new recognizable genetic disorder characterized by OGM
  • Fully characterized complex rearrangements involving segmental dups
  • OGM provided insights into the underlying mechanism of formation
 
Karolina Bilska MVZ Martinsried, Munich
  • OGM identified a rare, three-way balanced translocation
  • Important clinically-relevant chromosomal aberration leading to infertility
 
Claudia Rita Catacchio Washington School of Medicine, Seattle
  • Assembled a high-quality reference genome of the Bonobo using OGM
  • Enabled a refined analysis of hominid evolution
 
Lisanne Vervoort, KU Leuven
  • OGM successfully characterized the repeat structure of 22q11.2 locus
  • Closed gaps in genome assemblies to provide clearer picture
 
       

“This year, the ECA had the greatest number of presentations featuring Bionano’s data to date, which we believe reflects the increased adoption of Saphyr throughout Europe and the wide range of clinical research applications benefitting from OGM,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “We believe these presentations are just the starting point for continued expansion into clinical research applications for hematological malignancies and genetic disease where OGM has the potential to deliver significant advantages to clinicians relative to the current standard of care.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Extensively Featured at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference as a Superior Solution for Genomic Analysis in Leukemia and Genetic Disease Compared to Traditional Techniques SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that optical genome mapping (OGM) was extensively featured across a wide range of talks and posters at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board