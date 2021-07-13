Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Extensively Featured at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference as a Superior Solution for Genomic Analysis in Leukemia and Genetic Disease Compared to Traditional Techniques

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that optical genome mapping (OGM) was extensively featured across a wide range of talks and posters at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference (ECA) as a superior solution for genomic analysis in leukemia and genetic disease compared to traditional techniques.



At the ECA, there were nine talks and posters featuring OGM presented online from July 3 - 5, 2021 during this virtual event. The conference featured five presentations and four posters from Bionano Saphyr system customers spanning clinical and discovery research applications in hematological malignancies and genetic disease. OGM delivered by the Saphyr system detects all classes of structural variation in a one simple assay and analysis workflow. Below is a table highlighting the presentations that featured Bionano’s OGM data and a summary of the key benefits expressed by the authors.