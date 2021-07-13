Virtu Financial Introduces New Matching Rules and Segmentation Logic for US POSIT ATS

Additionally, POSIT ATS will undergo a technological rebuild through the rest of the year in order to enhance overall system performance for POSIT ATS subscribers. For a complete description of the changes to POSIT ATS, please refer to the Form ATS-N/UA and attachments filed on SEC EDGAR and available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001457716/000145771621000020/ ... .

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, today announced that Virtu’s US POSIT alternative trading system (ATS) will make changes to its manner of operation, including new matching rules and the introduction of subscriber segmentation. The changes to POSIT ATS include:

“The new matching rules, subscriber segmentation and corresponding counter-party selection optionality for POSIT ATS were designed to align with the interests of institutional investors executing longer duration parent orders,” said Brad Johmann, Global Head of POSIT Alert and US ATSs. “POSIT’s enhanced subscriber segmentation logic based on long time horizon markouts provides participants with an alternative approach to the very short time horizons typically used in so many other ATSs today.”

“These enhancements represent the latest in our continued commitment to our clients,” said Steve Cavoli, EVP & Global Head of Virtu Execution Services. “As always, we listen to our clients and apply simple, straight forward solutions.”

