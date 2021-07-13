American Medical Association Issues New CPT Code for Nuwellis’ Aquadex Ultrafiltration

The newly classified code expands access to life-saving, novel fluid removal technology

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to increase the availability of life-saving ultrafiltration therapy to people experiencing fluid overload, the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a new Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code, 0692T for Therapeutic Ultrafiltration. The new CPT code will come into effect on January 1, 2022, at which time providers can utilize the code when using Aquadex to deliver ultrafiltration to adults and children (20 kg or more). Aquadex is developed and marketed by Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE).



A specific code for ultrafiltration was granted after a thorough review and validation that the technology met the criteria for a Category III CPT code. The CPT codes created and maintained by the AMA CPT Editorial Panel are widely used by third party payers including Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans. The approved Therapeutic Ultrafiltration Category III CPT code will be in effect for at least five years.