American Medical Association Issues New CPT Code for Nuwellis’ Aquadex Ultrafiltration
The newly classified code expands access to life-saving, novel fluid removal technology
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to increase the availability of life-saving ultrafiltration therapy to people experiencing fluid overload, the American Medical
Association (AMA) has issued a new Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code, 0692T for Therapeutic Ultrafiltration. The new CPT code will come into effect on January 1, 2022, at which
time providers can utilize the code when using Aquadex to deliver ultrafiltration to adults and children (20 kg or more). Aquadex is developed and marketed by Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE).
A specific code for ultrafiltration was granted after a thorough review and validation that the technology met the criteria for a Category III CPT code. The CPT codes created and maintained by the AMA CPT Editorial Panel are widely used by third party payers including Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans. The approved Therapeutic Ultrafiltration Category III CPT code will be in effect for at least five years.
“Having an ultrafiltration-specific CPT code is a critical milestone for Nuwellis. Reimbursement is an integral aspect of hospital administration decision making and can play a huge role in whether patients will have access to life-saving technologies,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., president and CEO of Nuwellis. “We appreciate the recognition of the therapeutic benefit of ultrafiltration by the medical societies who supported the application. We are confident the Category III CPT code will enable patient access through adoption by providers who prescribe ultrafiltration for their fluid-overloaded patients.”
“If it were entirely up to providers, we would always use the most innovative technologies to treat our patients,” said Dr. Maria V. DeVita, Chief Nephrologist, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, New York. “Yet the reality is, the healthcare system is immensely dynamic and components such as reimbursement must be considered when choosing the best tools to include in our armamentarium. This reimbursement opens access to more hospitals and ultimately patients across the nation who otherwise may not have had access to ultrafiltration, and that is news worth celebrating.”
