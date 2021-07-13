checkAd

Moving iMage Technologies Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ), a leading digital cinema company that designs, manufactures, integrates, installs and distributes a full suite of proprietary and custom-designed equipment, today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 4,830,000 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriter’s option to purchase up to 630,000 additional shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $3.00 per share.

Total gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $14.5 million. The shares sold in the offering began trading on the NYSE American under the symbol “MITQ” on July 8, 2021.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the expansion of its sales and marketing activities, with the balance added to working capital, which may include the funding of strategic acquisitions. The Company has not yet identified any acquisition candidates.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the offering. Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP served as legal counsel to Moving iMage Technologies and Schiff Hardin LLP served legal counsel to the underwriter.

Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Boustead Securities, LLC, via email at offerings@boustead1828.com, by calling 949-502-4408 or by standard mail at Boustead Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form S-1 (Reg. No. 333-234159) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 7, 2021. This registration statement SEC can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums.  For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including the expected start of trading of the Company’s common stock, the closing of the Company’s initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds received by the Company from the offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Laurie Berman/Judy Sfetcu
PondelWilkinson Inc.
310-279-5980
Investors@movingimagetech.com

Underwriter Contact:
Boustead Securities, LLC
949-502-4408
offerings@boustead1828.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moving iMage Technologies Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment OptionFOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ), a leading digital cinema company that designs, manufactures, integrates, installs and distributes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board