Silo Wellness Announces Approval for Trading on the OTCQB Under Symbol “SILFF”

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness” or the “Company”) (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FRA: 3K70), a leading global psychedelics company, announces that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “SILFF”. The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies, and trading on the OTCQB will enhance the visibility and accessibility of Silo Wellness to U.S. investors. Silo Wellness’ common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “SILO”.

“Silo Wellness is pleased to be joining the OTCQB and improving access to our American shareholders. Our team is focused on building and accelerating the growth of the Marley One line of functional mushrooms, our Jamaican and Oregon wellness retreats, the cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, the development of our brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica and the commercialization of our metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness.

ABOUT SILO WELLNESS

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on functional mushroom and psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has operations in Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly traded company on the Canadian (CSE: SILO) and Frankfurt (FRA: CK70) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: SILFF).

Silo Wellness offers a diverse and growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica and Oregon, cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, development of a brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica, and intellectual property, focused initially on the commercialization of its metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray. 

In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. The Marley One line of functional mushrooms is available at www.marleyone.com.  

For more information about Silo Wellness, please visit www.silowellness.com

For further information, please contact:

Silo Wellness Media Relations:
hello@trailblaze.co

Silo Wellness Investor Relations:
(778) 383-6740
ir@silowellness.com

