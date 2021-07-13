checkAd

Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What:    Enphase Energy’s Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
     
Date:   Tuesday, July 27, 2021
     
Time:   4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
     
Live Call:   877.644.1284
     
International:   +1.707.287.9355
     
Participant Passcode:   5415938
     
Replay:   United States: 855.859.2056
    International: +1.404.537.3406
    Passcode: 5415938

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 34 million microinverters, and approximately 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Adam Hinckley
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@enphaseenergy.com





