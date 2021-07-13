Rover Provides Update on Phase 2 Exploration at Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) further to its release of June 8, 2021, announcing the start of its Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, Rover has now received its first batch of rush assays for diamond drill hole CL-21-10 and is reporting an average grade of 5.71 g/t Au over 3.4 meters (true width). The Company is still waiting on assays for over 10 meters of hole CL-21-10. The reported grades are 90% higher than historic hole DDH-88-61 that was drilled at a similar location in the Beaver Zone in the 1980s.
|Sample #
|From
|To
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|V749219
|45.6
|45.9
|0.3
|22.4
|V749217
|45.9
|46.4
|0.5
|5.4
|V749221
|46.4
|46.7
|0.3
|8.33
|V749222
|46.7
|47.2
|0.5
|1.43
|V749223
|47.2
|47.7
|0.5
|0.42
|V749224
|47.7
|48.2
|0.5
|1.45
|V749225
|48.2
|49
|0.8
|7.3
The Beaver Zone
The current drill holes at the historic Beaver Zone are 400 meter step-out holes to the Arrow Zone (formerly the Cabin Lake Zone) that reported 32 meters of 13.6 g/t Au in Q4-2020, with >30% sulfides, resulting in the Arrow Zone ore shoot discovery. The preliminary results coming from the Beaver Zone show that high-grade gold continues to be associated with high sulfide values. The Company is also pleased to announce that the core logging of new drill hole CL-21-13 (assays still at lab) has reported >30% sulfides, shearing, and quartz flooding.
