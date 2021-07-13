checkAd

Rover Provides Update on Phase 2 Exploration at Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) further to its release of June 8, 2021, announcing the start of its Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, Rover has now received its first batch of rush assays for diamond drill hole CL-21-10 and is reporting an average grade of 5.71 g/t Au over 3.4 meters (true width). The Company is still waiting on assays for over 10 meters of hole CL-21-10. The reported grades are 90% higher than historic hole DDH-88-61 that was drilled at a similar location in the Beaver Zone in the 1980s.

         
Sample # From To Interval (m) Au g/t
V749219 45.6 45.9 0.3 22.4
V749217 45.9 46.4 0.5 5.4
V749221 46.4 46.7 0.3 8.33
V749222 46.7 47.2 0.5 1.43
V749223 47.2 47.7 0.5 0.42
V749224 47.7 48.2 0.5 1.45
V749225 48.2 49 0.8 7.3

The Beaver Zone
The current drill holes at the historic Beaver Zone are 400 meter step-out holes to the Arrow Zone (formerly the Cabin Lake Zone) that reported 32 meters of 13.6 g/t Au in Q4-2020, with >30% sulfides, resulting in the Arrow Zone ore shoot discovery. The preliminary results coming from the Beaver Zone show that high-grade gold continues to be associated with high sulfide values. The Company is also pleased to announce that the core logging of new drill hole CL-21-13 (assays still at lab) has reported >30% sulfides, shearing, and quartz flooding.

