Rover Provides Update on Phase 2 Exploration at Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) further to its release of June 8, 2021, announcing the start of its Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, Rover has now received its first batch of rush assays for diamond drill hole CL-21-10 and is reporting an average grade of 5.71 g/t Au over 3.4 meters (true width). The Company is still waiting on assays for over 10 meters of hole CL-21-10. The reported grades are 90% higher than historic hole DDH-88-61 that was drilled at a similar location in the Beaver Zone in the 1980s.