BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Hires Adelaide Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Consulting Services

13.07.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce Adelaide, a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with BIGG to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, conferences and assisting with investor communication. In exchange for Adelaide's services, the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of $8,000, plus 25,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $1.40 per share for a period of 24 months.

Adelaide Capital’s, Victoria Rutherford, commented “We are excited to work with BIGG Digital Assets. The company is at the forefront of compliance and regulation in the crypto markets through its Netcoins and Blockchain Intelligence Group subsidiaries. This is an area where Adelaide continues to see significant growth and expects BIGG to be a market leader.”  

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, comments “BIGG is very pleased to have Adelaide join our team, to introduce BIGG’s story to a broader range of shareholders in Canada and the US. We have had excellent results working with Adelaide in the past via webinars, and are excited to have them lead our investor relations strategy and communications at this time. BIGG is working towards a number of exciting catalysts, and having Adelaide join now to help get our message out is well timed.”

Also, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate 2,700,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.40 per common share for a period of five years. The stock options will be subject to vesting requirements over a period of up to 24 months. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

