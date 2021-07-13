checkAd

Amfil Technologies Announces Reopening of Toronto Locations as Ontario Moves to Phase Three on Roadmap to Reopen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

TORONTO, ON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC: FUNN) released the following statement today:

We are happy to announce that we will be reopening our Toronto Snakes & Lattes locations following the announcement of Ontario beginning to allow indoor dining starting July 16, 2021.  With upgraded game libraries, refreshed and expanded spaces for guests, and an overwhelming majority of our staff returning, we are excited to be back up and running!  We will continue to follow best practices for masking, air circulation, sanitization, and spacing of tables to ensure the best and safest experience for our guests.  There will be a ticketed reopening celebration at our College location on the evening of Saturday, July 17th featuring some outstanding prizes, discounts, and above all, the chance to eat, drink, and play games together again!  

All Three Toronto locations will be fully operational starting July 21, 2021, and for the first time, guests will be able to book a table in advance to ensure there is a spot available. Please follow us on Instagram @snakesandlattes for updates and details on upcoming events.  

In addition to reopening, we will be taking the opportunity to celebrate our 10th and 11th anniversaries at the end of the month. While it was unfortunate that Covid put a damper on our 10th year, we think it’s worth celebrating the fact we’ve been able to bring people together for 11 years and we want to share that with all the people who have made it possible.  

We’ll have updates on the rollout of our new VIP pass, rewards program, and the progress in Guelph before the end of the month.  The team has been working so hard to make sure our reopening, grand opening, and anniversary celebrations are all worthy of the excitement we all feel to be together again.  We are so fortunate to have such an amazing group of people who continue to move us forward while retaining all of the great things that make Snakes & Lattes special.  

Thank you and have FUNN,

Ben and Aaron

About Snakes & Lattes Inc.

For further updates from Snakes & Lattes and its parent company Amfil Technologies, Inc., please follow us on Twitter @AmfilTech

For more information regarding the company and its related subsidiaries please visit the following websites:

Amfil Technologies, Inc. www.amfiltech.com

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amfil Technologies Announces Reopening of Toronto Locations as Ontario Moves to Phase Three on Roadmap to Reopen TORONTO, ON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC: FUNN) released the following statement today: We are happy to announce that we will be reopening our Toronto Snakes & Lattes locations following the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board