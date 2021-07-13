Amfil Technologies Announces Reopening of Toronto Locations as Ontario Moves to Phase Three on Roadmap to Reopen

We are happy to announce that we will be reopening our Toronto Snakes & Lattes locations following the announcement of Ontario beginning to allow indoor dining starting July 16, 2021. With upgraded game libraries, refreshed and expanded spaces for guests, and an overwhelming majority of our staff returning, we are excited to be back up and running! We will continue to follow best practices for masking, air circulation, sanitization, and spacing of tables to ensure the best and safest experience for our guests. There will be a ticketed reopening celebration at our College location on the evening of Saturday, July 17th featuring some outstanding prizes, discounts, and above all, the chance to eat, drink, and play games together again!

All Three Toronto locations will be fully operational starting July 21, 2021, and for the first time, guests will be able to book a table in advance to ensure there is a spot available. Please follow us on Instagram @snakesandlattes for updates and details on upcoming events.

In addition to reopening, we will be taking the opportunity to celebrate our 10th and 11th anniversaries at the end of the month. While it was unfortunate that Covid put a damper on our 10th year, we think it’s worth celebrating the fact we’ve been able to bring people together for 11 years and we want to share that with all the people who have made it possible.

We’ll have updates on the rollout of our new VIP pass, rewards program, and the progress in Guelph before the end of the month. The team has been working so hard to make sure our reopening, grand opening, and anniversary celebrations are all worthy of the excitement we all feel to be together again. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing group of people who continue to move us forward while retaining all of the great things that make Snakes & Lattes special.

Thank you and have FUNN,

Ben and Aaron

