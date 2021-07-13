One in Four Patients in Latest Clinical Study Show No Symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea After Vivos Treatment

In the study, 28 percent of the 74 adult patients treated with the Company’s FDA Class 1 DNA appliance for certain orofacial anomalies reported no remaining OSA symptoms, which is defined as patients having an Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) score of less than five post-treatment.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced results from a national study commissioned by the Company to assess patients’ airway function and OSA symptoms after undergoing the Vivos treatment.

This real world patient data was gathered from multiple sites and has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used as part of the Company’s process for obtaining 510k clearance for the DNA appliance to treat mild-to-moderate OSA. Patients who experienced little to no OSA symptoms may no longer require CPAP, neuro-stimulation, or other lifetime interventions. Other company case studies suggest potential long-term stability in the outcomes, although a clinical trial will be required to confirm whether or not these changes remain stable.

Most importantly, these AHI findings were recorded with no oral appliance in place during sleep tests. Typically, when sleep tests are performed to evaluate the impact of OSA treatment, they are conducted with the treatment modality in place—whether it is CPAP, oral appliances, or neuro-stimulation implants. Since treatment with the DNA appliance is typically complete after just 12-24 months, patients’ post-treatment sleep tests are performed and evaluated in the patient’s natural state, unaided by any device.

Eighty-two (82) percent of the patients in the study showed some improvement in AHI scores, with 64 percent improving by at least one full category, such as moderate to mild OSA. In 15 percent of patients, AHI scores worsened, and in 4 percent of patients there was no change. Average treatment time with the Company’s Class 1 DNA appliance for certain orofacial anomalies was just 14 months. Not all of the patients in the study had completed treatment at the time this data was collected and a small percentage of patients required additional cosmetic orthodontia.