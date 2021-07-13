checkAd

Gentherm Named Top North American Supplier by Honda

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that the Company was named a top North American Supplier by Honda.

Gentherm was one of 61 suppliers recognized as one of Honda’s best suppliers for their excellence in quality, delivery and value. In North America, Honda works with 743 suppliers who provide parts to the Company's 16 plants in the region that produce Honda and Acura cars and light trucks.

Honda’s OEM Supplier Awards are presented in four categories: Excellence in Quality and Delivery, Excellence in Value, Supplier Sustainability and Honda Service Parts Suppliers Award. Gentherm received Honda’s Excellence in Value for the second consecutive year, where the award recognizes and honors Gentherm for their commitment to improving efficiency and cost.

“We are proud to be honored as a Top North American Supplier for our Excellence in Value,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “This recognition reflects our commitment to developing innovative solutions for our customers and our team’s dedication and commitment to quality, innovation and operational excellence.”

The awards were presented during the annual Honda Supplier Conference, held virtually this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2020 calendar year.

Investor Contact
Yijing Brentano, Gentherm
investors@gentherm.com 
248.308.1702

Media Contacts
Melissa Fischer, Gentherm
media@gentherm.com 
248.289.9702

About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.





