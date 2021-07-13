Ducommun Incorporated Recognized as Airbus Detail Parts Partner (D2P) and Awarded Multi-Year Contract for Titanium Package on A320 & A330

“We are thrilled and honored to be awarded for the first time a D2P Partner designation by Airbus representing preferred supplier status along with a long term five year contract. This is a significant step forward for Ducommun and its industry leading Titanium structural component business and a major milestone in the 172 year history of our company,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace & defense industry, announced that it has been recognized as an Airbus Detail Parts Partner (D2P) and awarded a long-term, five-year contract to provide a Titanium work package for key products on the A320 and A330 programs.

The significant Airbus contract extends through 2026. The scope of the agreement is to provide a Titanium package to Airbus for products on multiple programs, including the versatile A320 family of single-aisle aircraft and the A330 wide-body platform. The work will be performed at Ducommun’s world-class engineering and manufacturing performance centers.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

