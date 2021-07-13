UAT Group Affiliate, Bacter Scientific to File 510(k) While Awaiting EUA Approval

Austin, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG) Affiliate and strategic partner, Bacter Scientific, Inc., a privately held, molecular diagnostics and infection detection medical research company, announced today that the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health and Office of Product Evaluation and Quality within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the company’s request for a Pre-Emergency Use Authorization (PEUA). The FDA’s Division of Program Operations and Management team has conducted and concluded its preliminary review of the Novi hand-held point-of-care test for the qualitative detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The proprietary hand-held virus detection unit is now in queue for “substantive review” to be approved for emergency use.

Once approved under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the Novi device will be the fastest and most accurate and only hand-held point-of-care genetic virus test available, for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The unit has the potential to deliver positive results in as little as five minutes. The test will utilize Loop Mediated Amplification (LAMP) within a proprietary bifurcated sample tube to amplify and test the virus DNA. The device will run redundancy throughout the entire testing process, essentially running two tests simultaneously on each sample to ensure the most accurate results in minutes.

This mobile platform will provide rapid results in a wide range of healthcare settings such as physicians' offices, urgent care clinics, first responders and hospital emergency departments. Additionally, the device can be operated at home, by non-clinical persons as well as schools, airports, transportation hubs and law enforcement.

The Novi platform is small, lightweight (9 oz), portable (slightly larger than a cell phone), and uses technology already approved as well as in use to detect infectious disease. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has chosen a device that utilizes LAMP, as the primary method to be used by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) in testing for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, two serious pathogens that put food at risk during production and processing. The technology is today common place and highly accurate but, has been bulky and impractical as a portable technology until now.