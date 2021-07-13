checkAd

UAT Group Affiliate, Bacter Scientific to File 510(k) While Awaiting EUA Approval

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Austin, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG) Affiliate and strategic partner, Bacter Scientific, Inc., a privately held, molecular diagnostics and infection detection medical research company, announced today that the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health and Office of Product Evaluation and Quality within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the company’s request for a Pre-Emergency Use Authorization (PEUA). The FDA’s Division of Program Operations and Management team has conducted and concluded its preliminary review of the Novi hand-held point-of-care test for the qualitative detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The proprietary hand-held virus detection unit is now in queue for “substantive review” to be approved for emergency use.

Once approved under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the Novi device will be the fastest and most accurate and only hand-held point-of-care genetic virus test available, for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The unit has the potential to deliver positive results in as little as five minutes. The test will utilize Loop Mediated Amplification (LAMP) within a proprietary bifurcated sample tube to amplify and test the virus DNA. The device will run redundancy throughout the entire testing process, essentially running two tests simultaneously on each sample to ensure the most accurate results in minutes.

This mobile platform will provide rapid results in a wide range of healthcare settings such as physicians' offices, urgent care clinics, first responders and hospital emergency departments. Additionally, the device can be operated at home, by non-clinical persons as well as schools, airports, transportation hubs and law enforcement.

The Novi platform is small, lightweight (9 oz), portable (slightly larger than a cell phone), and uses technology already approved as well as in use to detect infectious disease. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has chosen a device that utilizes LAMP, as the primary method to be used by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) in testing for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, two serious pathogens that put food at risk during production and processing. The technology is today common place and highly accurate but, has been bulky and impractical as a portable technology until now.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UAT Group Affiliate, Bacter Scientific to File 510(k) While Awaiting EUA Approval Austin, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG) Affiliate and strategic partner, Bacter Scientific, Inc., a privately held, molecular diagnostics and infection detection medical research …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board