Harfang intersects 3.61 g/t Au over 5.90 m and announces a second drill program at Serpent (Québec)

MONTREAL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to report the final results of the winter 2021 drill program on its 100% owned Serpent Property (“Property”) in Eeyou Istchee James Bay (Québec) (Fig. 1). These latest results better define the Stu structure and suggest the existence of a northern parallel gold-bearing structure underneath the marshland. Harfang is preparing with confidence the second drilling phase on the Property to start in August.

Highlights

  • Up to 3.61 g/t Au over 5.90 m, including 8.87 g/t Au over 2.05 m (visible gold), in SER-21-017 (northern structure);
  • All drillholes located along the southern structure intersected gold intervals (up to 2.55 g/t Au over 4.00 m);
  • A 2,500 m summer drill program will test both gold-bearing structures and other first-priority targets (for instance Moby-Dick, 7.78 g/t Au over 6.15 m).

Drilling strategy

Our first drilling campaign (4,336 m, 27 holes) was designed to test hypothetical near-surface gold mineralizations that could be the sources from which gold grains accumulated in great abundance in till and soil to form the large (>8 km2) gold-in-till anomaly. Drillholes were positioned 1) to test isolated first-priority targets, and 2) along a north-south fence oriented perpendicular to the main interpreted structures in the marshland. This press release discloses results from holes SER-21-014 to SER-21-027 (Figs. 2 and 3). Nine out of these 14 holes intersected gold intervals (Table 1; metal factor [g/t Au x metres] above 1). See press release dated on May 20, 2021 for initial drilling results (SER-21-001 to SER-21-013).

Table 1. Significant gold intervals (metal factor >1) from SER-21-014 to SER-21-027.

Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m)* Au (g/t) Uncut
SER-21-014        
  102.00 105.00 3.00 0.79
including 102.00 103.00 1.00 1.59
         
SER-21-016        
  30.00 31.00 1.00 2.35
  38.70 43.80 5.10 0.35
  66.50 68.20 1.70 1.67
         
SER-21-017        
  178.40 183.00 4.60 0.37
  190.20 196.10 5.90 3.61
including 191.20 193.25 2.05 8.87
         
SER-21-019        
  110.00 110.80 0.80 1.39
  204.05 205.95 1.90 0.57
         
SER-21-020        
  84.30 91.00 6.70 1.07
including 85.55 86.70 1.15 3.74
including 90.00 91.00 1.00 2.24
  97.50 103.60 6.10 0.67
including 101.15 103.60 2.45 1.27
  104.85 106.80 1.95 3.81
including 104.85 105.85 1.00 7.16
         
SER-21-022        
  19.00 24.00 5.00 0.70
         
SER-21-023        
  23.80 25.60 1.80 4.51
  163.10 164.60 1.50 5.56
         
SER-21-027        
  49.20 51.00 1.80 0.67
  97.70 101.70 4.00 2.55
including 97.70 99.70 2.00 4.81

*The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available.

Drilling results

Previously-disclosed drilling results highlighted the existence of a kilometer-scale gold structure linking holes SER-21-002 and SER-21-013, and gold showings at surface (Fig. 2). This structure, oriented into a N285° direction, has been successfully intersected in SER-21-014, 020, 023 and 027. Significant mineralized intervals in these holes include:

  • SER-21-014: 0.79 g/t Au over 3.00 m;
  • SER-21-020: 1.07 g/t Au over 6.70 m, 0.67 g/t Au over 6.10 m, 3.81 g/t Au over 1.95 m;
  • SER-21-023: 5.56 g/t Au over 1.50 m;
  • SER-21-027: 2.55 g/t Au over 4.00 m.

Hole SER-21-017 intersected 3.61 g/t Au over 5.90 m (including 8.87 g/t Au over 2.05 m) between 190.20 and 196.10 m (core depths). This interval suggests that a northern gold-bearing zone, probably parallel to the Stu structure, is present underneath the marsh. The shallower gold interval in SER-21-023, grading at 4.51 g/t Au over 1.80 m, could be part of that northern structure.

Visible gold was observed in SER-21-002, 017 and 027.

Nine holes (SER-21-009 to SER-21-017) were drilled along a north-south 770 m long fence up-ice of the highest gold values in tills and soils. Interestingly, 7 of these holes intersected gold intervals with a metal factor above 1 demonstrating the abundance of mineralized structures that still need to be drill-tested in the area. Figure 3 shows that the prospective zone might correspond to a deformation corridor (Stu Structural Domain) defined by N285° and N245° structures.

Gold intervals correspond to altered and sheared gabbro and quartz-bearing diorite, and associated quartz veins. Alterations coeval with gold enrichment include minerals such as actinolite, biotite, chlorite, pyrite (<2%), calcite, tourmaline and quartz. Mapping confirmed that the diorite/gabbro intrusion, considered as a favourable gold metallotect, covers a 8 km x 2 km area extending well-beyond the actual drilling footprint. Again, Harfang believes that none of the holes drilled so far fully explains the gold-rich nature of the glacial sediments, suggesting that other gold zones have yet to be discovered underneath the marsh.

Summer exploration program

Harfang is conducting its fully-funded summer exploration program and an important trenching campaign is under way in the immediate area of the drillholes. Trenching will provide a better understanding of geological features and possibly expose at surface gold intervals intersected in drillholes. A recent structural interpretation arising from a new LiDAR survey flown over the Property is a valuable tool for our field crew in identifying potential mineralized lineaments. Additional prospecting and geochemical surveys (till and soil), which proved to be of great help in positioning drillholes, are also part of our program.

A second drill program (approximately 2,500 m) is planned for mid-August. It will be carried out using a heliportable rig that will test several first-priority targets, extend the kilometric gold-bearing structures intersected in drillholes and test additional gold-bearing lineaments at the property scale, including Moby-Dick.

To view FIGURES 1 to 3, please click here.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been prepared and approved by François Huot, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration at Harfang, a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.

Quality control

Rock samples discussed in this press release were sent to ALS (Val-d’Or, Québec) to be analyzed for gold and 33 other chemical elements. Gold was analyzed by atomic absorption following fire assaying on a 30-g sample fraction (Au-AA23). Other elements were analyzed using the four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61). Samples with >3 g/t Au were reanalyzed with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Metallic sieve analyses followed the Au-SCR21 procedure. Sample preparation and analytical determination were performed in various ALS laboratories.

The sampling procedures and the quality control followed protocols developed by Harfang and ALS. Preliminary data interpretation was done by Harfang.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Québec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

For further information:

 François Goulet
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 514 940-0670 #339
Email: fgoulet@harfangexploration.com
Web : www.harfangexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Harfang’s periodic reports including the filings made by Harfang from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. 


