Immutep Quarterly Activities Report

  • Immutep entered late-stage development in the newly validated LAG-3 space
  • Data from 1st line NSCLC and 2nd line HNSCC presented at ASCO
  • Efti to be evaluated in new triple combination therapy trial and entered into a new collaboration with Merck KGaA for efti and bintrafusp alpha

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) and IMP761 for the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

“In the past quarter Immutep has entered a new phase as a biotech company at the forefront of the LAG-3 immunotherapeutic landscape. We are now advancing the development of efti in multiple different cancers and have the ongoing support of large pharma collaboration partners, including MSD and Merck Germany, for many of our trials. We have begun planning for our new Phase III study in metastatic breast cancer which, if positive, could provide us with registration data and have a number of new and ongoing other trials progressing at pace. Manufacturing scale up of efti to potential commercial quantities is progressing well,” said Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep.

“All of this company activity is taking place in an exciting LAG-3 landscape where the interaction between MHC class II and LAG-3 has just recently been validated as a therapeutic mechanism for regulating the body’s immune system to fight cancer. With more LAG-3 related programs under development than any other biotech or pharma in the space, we are very excited about the future,” he concluded.

Efti Development Program

AIPAC - Phase IIb clinical trial - ongoing
The trial is on track to report final overall survival (OS) data in H2 of calendar year 2021. Immutep previously reported OS data from approximately 60% of events in Dec 2020.

TACTI-003 - Phase IIb clinical trial - new
Immutep received Fast Track designation in 1st line recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2021. This opens the potential for expedited development and review of efti in 1st line HNSCC with the FDA.

Following the close of the quarter, Immutep completed the necessary regulatory steps with the US FDA and obtained institutional review board approval in the US to commence the TACTI-003 trial. Patient recruitment is expected to begin in this quarter.

