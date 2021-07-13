Nautilus Biotechnology to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

checkAd

SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 before market open on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

Contacts

Investors:
InvestorRelations@nautilus.bio

Media:
Thermal for Nautilus Biotechnology
Kaustuva Das
Press@nautilus.bio





