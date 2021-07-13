TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Enrollment and Preliminary Data from its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that the enrollment has been completed for the Phase 1 clinical trial for Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder (“inhaled tacrolimus”).

As discussed during our recent Science Day event, lung transplant patients receiving tacrolimus for maintenance immunosuppression are carefully monitored so that drug concentration levels can be adjusted to achieve efficacious immunosuppression while minimizing toxicities. Following lung transplant, therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is used to achieve maintenance tacrolimus blood levels from 5-15 ng/mL to prevent acute allograft rejection.

In the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) phase of the trial, single doses of inhaled tacrolimus of 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 2.5 mg to 5.0 mg were administered to healthy subjects. Peak blood levels were measured 15 min after dosing, and trough blood levels were measured 12 hours after dosing for each subject. Peak levels were monitored to determine if they correlated with any acute adverse effects, while trough blood levels were measured to determine if subjects were reaching levels of tacrolimus that are sufficient for immunosuppression.

In the subjects that received inhaled tacrolimus in the low dose group, the mean trough blood levels reached 1.1 ng/mL, while blood levels in the highest dose group reached 10.0 ng/mL. In addition, when subjects received inhaled tacrolimus dosing at 2.5 mg while fasting or 30 minutes after a high fat meal, there were no significant differences in systemic exposure demonstrating that delivery by inhalation was not associated with food effects in this cohort of subjects. By contrast, the rate and extent of absorption of tacrolimus is significantly decreased when tacrolimus is administered orally when taken with food, and this effect is most pronounced after a high-fat meal.