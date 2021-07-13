Olink enters into an agreement with deCODE genetics for early access to the Olink Explore 3072 Platform

Through an agreement between the two companies, deCODE genetics will be one of the first companies to adopt and internalize the new Explore 3072 proteomics platform and will act as an early testing site for its use. In doing so, deCODE and Olink will work together to optimize Olink’s high throughput, high-quality proteomics to its population scale efforts of advancing modern healthcare.

UPPSALA, Sweden , July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB ( publ ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announce d that deCODE genetics, a global leader in analyzing and understanding the human genome , will have internal access to the Olink Explore 3072 platform , comprised of approximately 3 , 000 high quality protein assays with a Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) read-out .

“We are proud to work closely with deCODE genetics’ world-class genomic and pharmaceutical scientists”, said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “They have a very impressive track record of providing insights to enhance the vital research into the most common and life-threatening diseases. We believe this agreement demonstrates the accelerating trend to continue to connect the wealth of available genomic data with actionable proteomics. We see deCODE genetics as an exceptional early-access site for the Olink Explore 3072 platform.”

Based in Reykjavik, Iceland, deCODE genetics is a global leader in analyzing and understanding the human genome. Using its unique expertise and population resources, deCODE genetics has discovered key genetic risk factors for dozens of common diseases ranging from cardiovascular disease to cancer. The purpose of understanding the genetics of disease is to use that information to create new means of diagnosing, treating and preventing disease.

Olink intends to make the Olink Explore 3072 high quality protein assay platform broadly available in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We believe our carefully curated and validated library of assays, based on our proprietary and patented PEA technology, has the foundation necessary for broad application in large scale discovery as well as more targeted clinical trials and diagnostic applications. We intend to enable our customers to make faster, better-informed scientific decisions by providing this scalable platform for quantification of protein biomarkers in a high-multiplex and high-throughput format. And, of the utmost importance, with assay performance that does not compromise on data quality. We share our customers´ excitement about the expansion of our protein biomarker targets and about making it available to more users around the world through our reagent kits”, says Jon Heimer.