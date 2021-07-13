checkAd

Galecto Resumes Recruitment in Phase 2b Global GALACTIC-1 Trial of GB0139 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a publicly listed biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that it has resumed recruitment in its Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial of GB0139 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) under a revised protocol that was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory bodies, including those in Australia, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. Following the recommendation from an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board in March 2021 to modify the GALACTIC-1 trial protocol, 38 patients continued treatment in this Phase 2b trial. Under the revised protocol, Galecto is now recruiting additional patients who are not taking nintedanib or pirfenidone at screening, who will be randomized 2:1 to receive either GB0139 3 mg or placebo.

GALACTIC-1 is a 52-week randomized, double-blind, multicenter, parallel, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial being conducted across more than 100 centers globally, investigating the safety and efficacy of Galecto’s lead inhaled compound, GB0139, in up to 210 patients with IPF. The revised trial design retains the same statistical powering to assess the primary endpoint of forced vital capacity (FVC) decline over 52 weeks. Galecto anticipates that topline data from the GALACTIC-1 trial will be available by mid-2023.

“We are pleased to continue our Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial of GB0139 in IPF patients. We believe the 3 mg dose of GB0139, as a single agent, has the potential to be an effective and potentially life-changing treatment. In our previous study of GB0139 in IPF patients, we showed that the 3 mg dose is well-tolerated and easy to administer for the patients. We observed target engagement at that dose level, with a decrease in lung macrophage Galectin-3 levels, as well as reduction in a number of fibrosis biomarkers, including YKL-40, PDGF, and PAI-1. Additionally, we recently announced the results of GB0139 in COVID-19 patients with compromised lung function, which confirmed that the compound was well-tolerated and showed target engagement and highly relevant biological effects,” said Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto. “Around 50% of IPF patients in Europe and the US do not receive treatment with either pirfenidone or nintedanib, representing a significant unmet medical need. We are confident in the safety of the 3 mg GB0139 dose based on our previous clinical results and the blinded data in the GALACTIC-1 trial. We are looking forward to continuing to investigate this exciting drug candidate.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galecto Resumes Recruitment in Phase 2b Global GALACTIC-1 Trial of GB0139 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis BOSTON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a publicly listed biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that it has resumed recruitment in its Phase 2b …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board