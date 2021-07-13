Galecto Resumes Recruitment in Phase 2b Global GALACTIC-1 Trial of GB0139 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a publicly listed biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that it has resumed recruitment in its Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial of GB0139 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) under a revised protocol that was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory bodies, including those in Australia, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. Following the recommendation from an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board in March 2021 to modify the GALACTIC-1 trial protocol, 38 patients continued treatment in this Phase 2b trial. Under the revised protocol, Galecto is now recruiting additional patients who are not taking nintedanib or pirfenidone at screening, who will be randomized 2:1 to receive either GB0139 3 mg or placebo.



GALACTIC-1 is a 52-week randomized, double-blind, multicenter, parallel, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial being conducted across more than 100 centers globally, investigating the safety and efficacy of Galecto’s lead inhaled compound, GB0139, in up to 210 patients with IPF. The revised trial design retains the same statistical powering to assess the primary endpoint of forced vital capacity (FVC) decline over 52 weeks. Galecto anticipates that topline data from the GALACTIC-1 trial will be available by mid-2023.

“We are pleased to continue our Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial of GB0139 in IPF patients. We believe the 3 mg dose of GB0139, as a single agent, has the potential to be an effective and potentially life-changing treatment. In our previous study of GB0139 in IPF patients, we showed that the 3 mg dose is well-tolerated and easy to administer for the patients. We observed target engagement at that dose level, with a decrease in lung macrophage Galectin-3 levels, as well as reduction in a number of fibrosis biomarkers, including YKL-40, PDGF, and PAI-1. Additionally, we recently announced the results of GB0139 in COVID-19 patients with compromised lung function, which confirmed that the compound was well-tolerated and showed target engagement and highly relevant biological effects,” said Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto. “Around 50% of IPF patients in Europe and the US do not receive treatment with either pirfenidone or nintedanib, representing a significant unmet medical need. We are confident in the safety of the 3 mg GB0139 dose based on our previous clinical results and the blinded data in the GALACTIC-1 trial. We are looking forward to continuing to investigate this exciting drug candidate.”