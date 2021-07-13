checkAd

01 Communique announces new IronCAP API for Mobile Platforms

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce the new release of IronCAP™ API.  This latest version allows mass adaptation of IronCAPTM across virtually all computing environments including Windows, Linux, Mac, plus the newly added iOS and Android mobile platforms.

IronCAP™‘s patent-pending, post-quantum cryptography can be used in all kinds of vertical solutions such as digital identity, email security, remote access, cloud storage, 5G/IoT devices, blockchains, financial transactions, etc.  This greatly sought-after release of the IronCAPTM API empowers vendors to transform their systems or products for virtually all computing platforms to become quantum-safe, protecting their clients from not only the classical world of computers today but also against future attacks from quantum computers.

About 01 Communique
Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company’s cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP™’s patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I’m InTouch and I’m OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may constitute “forward-looking” statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, 'anticipate', “plan”, “intend”, “are confident” and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the business prospects of IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, a delay in the anticipated adoption of quantum computers and a corresponding delay in Q-Day, the ability for the Company to generate sales, and gain adoption of, IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™, the ability of the Company to raise financing to pursue its business plan, competing products that provide a superior product, competitors with greater resources and the factors discussed under “Risk and Uncertainties” in the company’s Management`s Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Wertpapier


