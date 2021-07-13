checkAd

Home Bistro Begins Fresh Meal Delivery Utilizing "Vacuum Skin-Packaging" Technology

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) (the "Company"), an online platform that offers celebrity chef inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped direct to consumers, announced today that it has begun delivery of fresh meals utilizing a packaging process known as "vacuum skin-packaging". Vacuum skin-packaging seals the product like a second skin while eliminating air, providing package durability and optimal product presentation, improved flavor and shelf-life extension. Home Bistro meals were previously shipped flash-frozen to consumers which required defrosting prior to heating.

Home Bistro, Inc., CEO Zalmi Duchman commented, "As I stated earlier this year when we announced our plan to transition to fresh meal delivery, this is a major, fundamental shift for our company. We made a significant capital investment in the equipment and technology required for the production of fresh, skin-packaged meals that can now last up to 14 days in the refrigerator or, if the customer prefers, can be frozen at any time for future enjoyment. In just a few short minutes, a fresh, delicious meal can be heated and ready to serve." He added, "We will continue aggressively seeking enhancements to our overall customer experience through new technologies."

About Home Bistro, Inc.
Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora and soon to launch celebrity chefs Daina Falk, Roblé Ali and Claudia Sandoval.

Home Bistro's Model Meals brand www.modelmeals.com is a Whole30 & Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company's future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company's expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity's access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

