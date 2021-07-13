OpRegen Data Update to Be Featured at 54th Annual Retina Society Meeting in Podium Presentation by Christopher D. Riemann, M.D.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that updated interim results from a Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell transplant therapy currently in development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), will be featured in a podium presentation at the 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society, to be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Chicago, IL (September 29 – October 2, 2021). The presentation, “Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Transplanted Allogeneic Retinal Pigmented Epithelium (RPE, OpRegen) Cells in Advanced Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): Interim Results,” will be presented on September 30, 2021 at 9:52 am EDT by Christopher D. Riemann, M.D., Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Fellowship Director, Cincinnati Eye Institute (CEI) and University of Cincinnati School of Medicine.

The Retina Society was founded in 1968 exclusively for educational and scientific purposes concerning the diagnosis, care and treatment of diseases and injuries to the retina. For more information on the Retina Society or its annual scientific meeting, please visit https://www.retinasociety.org/ or follow the association on Twitter @RetinaSociety.

About OpRegen

OpRegen is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a open-label, dose escalation safety and efficacy study of a single injection of human retinal pigment epithelium cells derived from an established pluripotent cell line and transplanted subretinally in patients with advanced dry AMD with geographic atrophy (GA). The study enrolled 24 patients into 4 cohorts. The first 3 cohorts enrolled only legally blind patients with Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) of 20/200 or worse. The fourth cohort enrolled 12 better vision patients (BCVA from 20/65 to 20/250 with smaller mean areas of GA). Cohort 4 also included patients treated with a new “thaw-and-inject” formulation of OpRegen, which can be shipped directly to sites and used immediately upon thawing, removing the complications and logistics of having to use a dose preparation facility. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of OpRegen as assessed by the incidence and frequency of treatment emergent adverse events. Secondary objectives are to evaluate the preliminary efficacy of OpRegen treatment by assessing the changes in ophthalmological parameters measured by various methods of primary clinical relevance. OpRegen is a registered trademark of Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.