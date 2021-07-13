SAIC Forms a Strategic Advisory Board to Promote Company Growth and Innovation

The company also announced the appointment of the board’s first three members: David Norquist, former Department of Defense (DoD) deputy secretary and comptroller; Ellen Lord, former DoD undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment; and Dana Deasy, former DoD chief information officer. All three also bring industry experience, with Norquist having served as a partner with Kearney & Company, Lord formerly serving as the president and CEO of Textron Systems Corp., and Deasy having served as the CIO of JPMorgan Chase.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) today announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board of experienced leaders who will bring comprehensive expertise from both industry and the public sector and provide advice and guidance to facilitate growth and innovation at SAIC.

“We are thrilled to have the support of this team of experts to assist SAIC as we continue to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of our clients,” said Nazzic Keene, SAIC’s CEO. “These leaders bring years of experience in both industry and the federal government, particularly the Department of Defense, where they focused on strategy, research and development, as well as acquisition. I am confident that they will challenge our thinking in new ways as we continue to strive to be the technology integrator of choice for our government customers.”

“Having served in the Pentagon, I know the value that a company like SAIC can bring to solving national security challenges. I am enthusiastic to see how SAIC can leverage technologies like digital engineering and artificial intelligence in addressing those challenges,” said Norquist.

The Strategic Advisory Board will advise company leaders on customer priorities, acquisition policy, potential disruptions in the environment, as well as possible new growth areas. In the future, the company may also invite other prominent thought leaders with experience in different sectors, such as health care and energy, while these three initial members form the core of the Strategic Advisory Board.

Deasy stated, “I am happy to help SAIC unlock its vast potential, especially with regard to how the company relates to its federal customers.”

Similarly, Lord said, “SAIC is committed to working with government to solve the tough problems confronting our nation. I am excited to contribute to that effort as part of this advisory board.”

