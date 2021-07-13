checkAd

UiPath Joins TSANet to Fast Track Automation to its Customers Globally

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has joined TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, to fast track interactions with other vendors in resolving multi-party integration issues. By joining the TSANet ecosystem, UiPath will leverage other vendors’ engineering and customer success teams to ultimately reduce the resolution time for its mutual customers. UiPath, the first pure-play automation company to join the alliance, teams up with hundreds of TSANet Members including Google, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Nutanix, Red Hat, and VMware.

UiPath offers the first end-to-end automation platform that addresses the full lifecycle of automation. With proven scalability and deployment flexibility, customers today leverage the UiPath platform as a key component in their technology offering to realize value faster. TSANet provides a framework for establishing and maintaining effective collaboration between engineering and customer success teams working on a common customer issue. This allows them to ultimately ensure a higher level of support to UiPath and other TSANet members’ clients.

“Direct and timely communication between technical and customer success teams is critical when resolving product integration issues that involve multiple parties or customizing the requirements of a shared customer,” said Michael Binder, UiPath Senior Vice President of Global Services. “TSANet allows us to have a single point of contact with more than 800 technology companies and facilitate collaboration between teams to solve integration issues faster and easier. This partnership is yet another critical activity in our commitment towards building and enabling a world-class partner network.”

TSANet President, Dennis Smeltzer, commented: “Enterprise automation has grown tremendously over the past several years, and collaboration between automation and other technology vendors is a necessity. Having UiPath as the first pure-play automation company to join the alliance is not only a major win for us, but also for the millions of customers our members serve each and every day.”

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

