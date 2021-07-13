checkAd

The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Aug. 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens. Kraft Heinz management will then host a live question-and-answer session with analysts beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and audio of Kraft Heinz’s question-and-answer session can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Wertpapier


