CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused Institutional Investor
CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) ("CytRx" or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor (the “Investor”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, CytRx has agreed to sell 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.88 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $1.76 million in a registered direct offering and 8,240 shares of Series C 10.00% Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) at a purchase price of $1,000 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $8.24 million, in a concurrent private placement. The shares of the Preferred Stock will be convertible, upon shareholder approval as described below, into an aggregate of up to 9,363,637 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.88 per share. The Preferred Stock includes beneficial ownership limitations that preclude conversion that would result in the Investor owning in excess of 9.99% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock.
CytRx will also issue to the Investor an unregistered preferred investment option (the “Investment Option”) that allows for the purchase of up to 11,363,637 shares of common stock for additional gross proceeds of approximately $10 million if the Investment Option is exercised in full. The exercise price for the Investment Option is $0.88 per share. The Investment Option shall have a term equal to five and one-half years commencing upon the Company increasing its authorized common stock following shareholder approval (the “Authorized Share Increase”).
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.
CytRx intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering for working capital purposes.
The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on or about July 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The issuance of the shares of common stock underlying the Preferred Stock and the Investment Option sold in the private placement is subject to the Authorized Share Increase.
The shares of common stock sold in the registered direct offering are being offered and sold in the registered direct offering by CytRx pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-255431), including a base prospectus, previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 12, 2021. The registered direct offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at (212) 856-5711 or email at placements@hcwco.com.
