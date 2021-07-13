checkAd

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of New European Patent Covering Method of Use and Composition of Matter for ADAIR

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:05  |  36   |   |   

- Patent bolsters intellectual property protection as Company’s partner, MEDICE, works to develop and potentially commercialize ADAIR in Europe and the UK

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the European Patent Office has issued patent number EP3576719B1 covering ADAIR1, the Company’s proprietary abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine.

ADAIR is being developed for Europe and the UK through a license and collaboration agreement with MEDICE Arzneimittel Pütter GmbH, a leader in the European ADHD market. Under the terms of the agreement, Vallon will receive development and sales milestone payments and double-digit sales-based royalty payments. The issuance of this Composition of Matter and Method of Use patent provides additional protection as MEDICE works towards the potential commercialization of ADAIR in the European Union and United Kingdom. In the US, the Company continues to develop ADAIR, leveraging the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. The Company is currently conducting a pivotal intranasal abuse study, the SEAL Study, in recreational drug abusers.

David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon commented, “There is a clear and growing unmet need for products that can treat ADHD effectively while attending to the significant problem of stimulant misuse. We continue to be encouraged by the potential of our novel platform technology, which we believe can also be applied to other prescription drugs that have abuse potential. We are pleased to successfully expand our intellectual property portfolio with the issuance of this new European patent.”

The new European patent covers composition of matter and method of use for ADAIR, with a base patent term extending until 2038. The design and development of an abuse-deterrent formulation involves the balance of limiting the potential for manipulation and abuse while maintaining acceptable dissolution rates and bioavailability. ADAIR was previously granted two patents in the United States with a base patent term extending until 2037, excluding patent term extensions.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of New European Patent Covering Method of Use and Composition of Matter for ADAIR - Patent bolsters intellectual property protection as Company’s partner, MEDICE, works to develop and potentially commercialize ADAIR in Europe and the UK PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board