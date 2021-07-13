American Resources Corporation Bolsters Rare Earth Element Electrolysis Processing Technology Equipment

Company expands equipment functionality to enhance productivity of its mobile rare earth element processing plantSponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University advancing the Company's electrolysis technology towards …

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced its progress towards the commercialization of its rare earth element ("REE") electrolysis processing technology. With the Company currently in the build phase of its previously announced 2kW mobile electrolytic cell REE processing plant, in conjunction with its sponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University, it has procured supplemental equipment to enhance the functionality of the electrolysis processing plant. The supplemental equipment includes a high-performance microwave digestion system which works in conjunction with inductively coupled plasma - optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) equipment to allow the Company to breakdown and analyze, in real time, the REE analysis in various fly ash samples and other feedstock that will then be processed and evaluated to determine most accretive sites to send its electrolysis processing plant post build.

American Resources' sponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University was formed to bolster the Company's technology and operating wherewithal regarding the implementation and cell development of its electrolysis facility. The sponsored research program is focused on not only building the electrolysis facility, but also to maximize the scalability, functionality and efficiency of the REE electrolysis processing facility.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "The advancement and evolution of our rare earth element Capture - Process - Purify process chain is extremely exciting for us and we feel it's at the forefront of rare earth element innovation, which is critical for creating a resilient national supply chain. This supplemental equipment we are adding to our electrolysis process and analysis is key as we progress with our mobile electrolysis facility and more directly where we send our mobile facility for further analysis post our initial analysis of feedstock samples sent to our technical partners through our fly ash sampling program. A key for the commercialization of this process is being able to turn samples quickly and efficiently when evaluating fly ash deposits. Having a microwave digestor in combination with an ICP-OES machine enables real time lab analysis of REE and critical element concentrates of fly ash, versus having to send off to an external lab. This functionality selected by our team in Texas is a strong step forward in our process!"