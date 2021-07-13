checkAd

American Resources Corporation Bolsters Rare Earth Element Electrolysis Processing Technology Equipment

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 14:05  |  40   |   |   

Company expands equipment functionality to enhance productivity of its mobile rare earth element processing plantSponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University advancing the Company's electrolysis technology towards …

Company expands equipment functionality to enhance productivity of its mobile rare earth element processing plant
Sponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University advancing the Company's electrolysis technology towards commercialization
Company's feedstocks create the most sustainable supply chain for critical and rare earth minerals utilizing the most environmentally safe processing and purification methods

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced its progress towards the commercialization of its rare earth element ("REE") electrolysis processing technology. With the Company currently in the build phase of its previously announced 2kW mobile electrolytic cell REE processing plant, in conjunction with its sponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University, it has procured supplemental equipment to enhance the functionality of the electrolysis processing plant. The supplemental equipment includes a high-performance microwave digestion system which works in conjunction with inductively coupled plasma - optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) equipment to allow the Company to breakdown and analyze, in real time, the REE analysis in various fly ash samples and other feedstock that will then be processed and evaluated to determine most accretive sites to send its electrolysis processing plant post build.

American Resources' sponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University was formed to bolster the Company's technology and operating wherewithal regarding the implementation and cell development of its electrolysis facility. The sponsored research program is focused on not only building the electrolysis facility, but also to maximize the scalability, functionality and efficiency of the REE electrolysis processing facility.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "The advancement and evolution of our rare earth element Capture - Process - Purify process chain is extremely exciting for us and we feel it's at the forefront of rare earth element innovation, which is critical for creating a resilient national supply chain. This supplemental equipment we are adding to our electrolysis process and analysis is key as we progress with our mobile electrolysis facility and more directly where we send our mobile facility for further analysis post our initial analysis of feedstock samples sent to our technical partners through our fly ash sampling program. A key for the commercialization of this process is being able to turn samples quickly and efficiently when evaluating fly ash deposits. Having a microwave digestor in combination with an ICP-OES machine enables real time lab analysis of REE and critical element concentrates of fly ash, versus having to send off to an external lab. This functionality selected by our team in Texas is a strong step forward in our process!"

Seite 1 von 3


American Resources Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation Bolsters Rare Earth Element Electrolysis Processing Technology Equipment Company expands equipment functionality to enhance productivity of its mobile rare earth element processing plantSponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University advancing the Company's electrolysis technology towards …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media ...
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Rockland Resources Pauses Exploration at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario Due to Forest ...
Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE ...
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer
Digatrade Acquires Exclusive 5-Year Technology Licencing Agreement for the United Kingdom From ...
Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private Placement and ...
ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live ...
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Ecofin ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
IotaComm Announces New Independent Board of Directors
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.06.21American Resources Corporation Further Develops Aftermarket Distribution Channels for Waste Permanent Magnets and Batteries to be Recycled for Rare Earth Elements
Accesswire | Analysen
14.06.21American Resources Corporation Added to Membership of Russell Microcap(R) Index
Accesswire | Analysen