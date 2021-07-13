checkAd

Edesa Biotech Extends Dermatitis Study to Canada

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 14:10  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that the company has expanded patient enrollment to Canada …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that the company has expanded patient enrollment to Canada for the final part of a Phase 2b study evaluating its EB01 drug candidate as a monotherapy for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (Eczema), or ACD. The first part of the ACD study was conducted in the United States, where enrollment is ongoing.

ACD is one of the most common skin diseases. The Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety reports that ACD accounts for about 20% of all cases of occupational dermatitis. The condition is caused by an allergen interacting with skin, usually on the hands and face. Inflammation can vary from irritation and redness to open sores, and in many chronic cases, the causative allergen is unknown or difficult to avoid. Approximately 3,000 substances are recognized as contact allergens, according to the agency.

Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa, said that occupational dermatitis adversely impacts both employees and employers. "In addition to the debilitating symptoms for patients, it can be very difficult to identify or mitigate exposure when the allergen occurs in the workplace. Changes in work responsibilities or the substitution of materials is not always possible and many chronic ACD patients can end up on disability, resulting in lost income and disability claims," Dr. Nijhawan said. "Our hope with EB01 is to provide patients with meaningful symptom relief and get them back to work."

Edesa recently reported that EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound, met a key interim study parameter and an independent data monitoring board recommended that the company continue to enroll subjects in the study. The company plans to enroll up to at least 120 additional evaluable subjects, who will be provided with either Edesa's EB01 topical treatment (at a 2.0%, 1.0% or 0.2% concentration) or a placebo cream.

The study's primary outcome will be the mean percent change from baseline on the Contact Dermatitis Severity Index (CDSI) at day 29. A key secondary outcome will be the proportion of patients achieving success on the ISGA (Investigator's Static Global Assessment) scale. Due to physician and patient interest, the company is also adding an open-label extension for study patients.

Seite 1 von 3
Edesa Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edesa Biotech Extends Dermatitis Study to Canada TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that the company has expanded patient enrollment to Canada …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media ...
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Rockland Resources Pauses Exploration at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario Due to Forest ...
Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE ...
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer
Digatrade Acquires Exclusive 5-Year Technology Licencing Agreement for the United Kingdom From ...
Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private Placement and ...
ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live ...
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Ecofin ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
IotaComm Announces New Independent Board of Directors
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.06.21Edesa Biotech Team Expands Leadership Team with Key Manufacturing Appointment
Accesswire | Analysen
18.06.21Edesa Biotech Reports Favorable Review of COVID-19 Study
Accesswire | Analysen