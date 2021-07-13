Edesa Biotech Extends Dermatitis Study to Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that the company has expanded patient enrollment to Canada …

ACD is one of the most common skin diseases. The Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety reports that ACD accounts for about 20% of all cases of occupational dermatitis. The condition is caused by an allergen interacting with skin, usually on the hands and face. Inflammation can vary from irritation and redness to open sores, and in many chronic cases, the causative allergen is unknown or difficult to avoid. Approximately 3,000 substances are recognized as contact allergens, according to the agency.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that the company has expanded patient enrollment to Canada for the final part of a Phase 2b study evaluating its EB01 drug candidate as a monotherapy for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (Eczema), or ACD. The first part of the ACD study was conducted in the United States, where enrollment is ongoing.

Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa, said that occupational dermatitis adversely impacts both employees and employers. "In addition to the debilitating symptoms for patients, it can be very difficult to identify or mitigate exposure when the allergen occurs in the workplace. Changes in work responsibilities or the substitution of materials is not always possible and many chronic ACD patients can end up on disability, resulting in lost income and disability claims," Dr. Nijhawan said. "Our hope with EB01 is to provide patients with meaningful symptom relief and get them back to work."

Edesa recently reported that EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound, met a key interim study parameter and an independent data monitoring board recommended that the company continue to enroll subjects in the study. The company plans to enroll up to at least 120 additional evaluable subjects, who will be provided with either Edesa's EB01 topical treatment (at a 2.0%, 1.0% or 0.2% concentration) or a placebo cream.

The study's primary outcome will be the mean percent change from baseline on the Contact Dermatitis Severity Index (CDSI) at day 29. A key secondary outcome will be the proportion of patients achieving success on the ISGA (Investigator's Static Global Assessment) scale. Due to physician and patient interest, the company is also adding an open-label extension for study patients.