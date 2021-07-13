checkAd

ON24 Digital Experiences Help Zendesk Increase Pipeline and Bookings

Zendesk, a trusted and beloved CRM customer service software company and the champion of great customer service everywhere for everyone, is delivering ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) digital experiences that are having a direct impact on the company’s pipeline and revenue. With the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, Zendesk is generating qualified sales leads and increasing pipeline and bookings.

“ON24 digital experiences are core to our digital-first strategy and consistently some of our most successful marketing and sales channels,” said Sarah Reed, senior director of content and event marketing at Zendesk. “We’re expanding customer engagement globally and delivering compelling digital events that are resonating with audiences and driving revenue growth.”

As in-person interactions remained limited around the world, Zendesk needed a system of engagement that could reach customers in different languages. The company shifted to a digital-first approach using ON24 Webcast Elite, delivering interactive webinars at scale in more than 50 languages. Zendesk also uses ON24 Engagement Hub to provide audiences always-on access to content and resources, as well as on-demand webinars to extend the life of their virtual events.

With ON24, Zendesk is achieving significant business results. The company delivered nine events in six languages, reaching 13,000 prospects and customers to promote their CX Trends 2021 report about the top trends in customer experience. More than 50% of their registrants attended, contributing to a material increase to its sales pipeline during the quarter.

The company had similar success with its one-of-a-kind experiential event produced in collaboration with Pop-Up Magazine that featured multimedia experiences with live stories and performances by writers, producers, and artists. The event, “The Digital Tipping Point,” converted 51% of registrants to attendees and averaged 57 minutes of viewing time.

“Zendesk is delivering unique audience experiences that stand out from the crowd, delivering significant business growth and return on investment,” said Steve Daheb, CMO of ON24. “It’s a powerful example of a digital-first approach that is engaging audiences through multiple touchpoints and converting more prospects into customers.”

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

