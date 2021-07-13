checkAd

New Personal Care Brand Quiet & Roar Introduces Multi-Sensorial Body Care Collection Designed to Restore Your Mind and Body

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:05  |  20   |   |   

Quiet & Roar, a brand-new multi-sensorial body care brand from Procter & Gamble, is introducing its mind-altering product line composed of gentle body washes, scrubs and lotions. Made with expertly crafted scents to engage your senses, the Quiet & Roar Body Care Collection incorporates essential oils to help you quiet your mind and soothe your soul. Free of parabens, phthalates and dyes, all Quiet & Roar products are also PETA-cruelty free.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005186/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Long
Basispreis 122,65€
Hebel 9,56
Ask 1,21
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 157,52€
Hebel 6,64
Ask 1,81
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

New personal care brand Quiet & Roar introduces multi-sensorial body care collection designed to restore your mind and body. (Photo: Business Wire)

New personal care brand Quiet & Roar introduces multi-sensorial body care collection designed to restore your mind and body. (Photo: Business Wire)

Quiet & Roar designed its collection in response to research from the American Psychological Association that reveals 91% of Gen Z suffers from anxiety. On the cusp of adulthood – while dealing with social unrest, living life through social media and facing an uncertain future – they are proactive in their search for wellness, but struggle to find the tools that enable them to better manage their mental health1.

“We believe when you have the mental space to be the best version of yourself, you can give your best to the world and that all starts with how you take care of your body,” says Isabel Pimentel, Personal Care Brand Vice President at Procter & Gamble. “Creating mental space requires freeing our minds from the noise of everyday stressors and shifting our energy to soothe our soul. At Quiet & Roar, we are committed to creating products that engage your senses to help ease your mind while caring for your body.”

Quiet & Roar’s products are created with the purpose of shifting your mind to breathe out any source of anxiety and relax your soul. From the cosmic packaging to essential oils scents, the Quiet & Roar collection includes body washes, scrubs and lotions to help free your mind and engage your senses:

  • RELAX in LAVENDER + SPIRULINA: Hush the negative thoughts and release your worries with the immersive scent of Lavender & Spirulina.
  • RENEW in LEMON BLOSSOM + MINT: Submerge your senses in the invigorating scent of Lemon Blossom & Mint and step out looking as radiant as ever.
  • AWAKEN in PEACH + GREEN TEA: Take more than a hot minute on yourself and indulge in the sweet scent of Peach & Green Tea Body Wash.
  • SOOTHE in COCONUT + BANANA MILK: Immerse yourself in this decadent scent of Coconut & Banana Milk. One pour and you'll be reminded that you're always worth the investment.
  • REVIVE in PINEAPPLE + KIWIBERRY: This sweet scent of Pineapple & Kiwiberry will fuel your mind with positive thoughts to start your day in full gear.

All products in the Quiet & Roar Body Care Collection are available for $8.99 and are sold exclusively at Target and Target.com. Relax your soul. QUIET your mind. ROAR on.

For more information, please visit QuietandRoar.com, or follow Quiet & Roar on Instagram (@QuietAndRoarBody).

About Quiet & Roar

Launched in 2021, Quiet & Roar is a multi-sensorial line of products, available exclusively at Target, designed with expertly crafted scents to engage your senses and free your mind from the mental noise that holds you back. The body care collection that includes body wash, body lotion and body scrub is made with five essential oils to help uplift your mood while being free of all the bad stuff. All products include no dyes, parabens, phthalates and are PETA Cruelty-Free.

1American Psychological Association, Stress in America Study”, October 2018. https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/stress/2018/stress-gen-z.pdf

Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Personal Care Brand Quiet & Roar Introduces Multi-Sensorial Body Care Collection Designed to Restore Your Mind and Body Quiet & Roar, a brand-new multi-sensorial body care brand from Procter & Gamble, is introducing its mind-altering product line composed of gentle body washes, scrubs and lotions. Made with expertly crafted scents to engage your senses, the Quiet & …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21New Always Survey Reveals Nearly 75% Believe Playing Sports During Puberty Has a Positive Impact on Future Career Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21P&G to Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2020/21 Earnings Results on July 30
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Bounty Paper Towels Joins Nathan's Famous as Official Partner for July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Wie man jetzt 100 Euro investieren kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.06.21P&G Accelerates Commitment to #ChooseEqual at the UN-Convened Generation Equality Forum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21P&G Launches Nervive Nerve Relief in the U.S.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Old Spice Unveils New “Men Have Skin Too” Campaign Depicting Skincare Inspired Grooming Products Made From Real Ingredients Offering Benefits That Partners and Family Members Secretly Crave
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.06.212 Tipps, wie du krisensichere von crashgefährdeten Aktien unterscheiden kannst
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.06.21P&G investiert in die Standorte Euskirchen und Crailsheim
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
24.06.21OTS: Procter & Gamble Germany GmbH & Co Operations oHG / P&G investiert in ...
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen