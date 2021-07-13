Quiet & Roar, a brand-new multi-sensorial body care brand from Procter & Gamble, is introducing its mind-altering product line composed of gentle body washes, scrubs and lotions. Made with expertly crafted scents to engage your senses, the Quiet & Roar Body Care Collection incorporates essential oils to help you quiet your mind and soothe your soul. Free of parabens, phthalates and dyes, all Quiet & Roar products are also PETA-cruelty free.

New personal care brand Quiet & Roar introduces multi-sensorial body care collection designed to restore your mind and body. (Photo: Business Wire)

Quiet & Roar designed its collection in response to research from the American Psychological Association that reveals 91% of Gen Z suffers from anxiety. On the cusp of adulthood – while dealing with social unrest, living life through social media and facing an uncertain future – they are proactive in their search for wellness, but struggle to find the tools that enable them to better manage their mental health1.

“We believe when you have the mental space to be the best version of yourself, you can give your best to the world and that all starts with how you take care of your body,” says Isabel Pimentel, Personal Care Brand Vice President at Procter & Gamble. “Creating mental space requires freeing our minds from the noise of everyday stressors and shifting our energy to soothe our soul. At Quiet & Roar, we are committed to creating products that engage your senses to help ease your mind while caring for your body.”

Quiet & Roar’s products are created with the purpose of shifting your mind to breathe out any source of anxiety and relax your soul. From the cosmic packaging to essential oils scents, the Quiet & Roar collection includes body washes, scrubs and lotions to help free your mind and engage your senses:

RELAX in LAVENDER + SPIRULINA : Hush the negative thoughts and release your worries with the immersive scent of Lavender & Spirulina.

: Hush the negative thoughts and release your worries with the immersive scent of Lavender & Spirulina. RENEW in LEMON BLOSSOM + MINT : Submerge your senses in the invigorating scent of Lemon Blossom & Mint and step out looking as radiant as ever.

: Submerge your senses in the invigorating scent of Lemon Blossom & Mint and step out looking as radiant as ever. AWAKEN in PEACH + GREEN TEA : Take more than a hot minute on yourself and indulge in the sweet scent of Peach & Green Tea Body Wash.

: Take more than a hot minute on yourself and indulge in the sweet scent of Peach & Green Tea Body Wash. SOOTHE in COCONUT + BANANA MILK : Immerse yourself in this decadent scent of Coconut & Banana Milk. One pour and you'll be reminded that you're always worth the investment.

: Immerse yourself in this decadent scent of Coconut & Banana Milk. One pour and you'll be reminded that you're always worth the investment. REVIVE in PINEAPPLE + KIWIBERRY: This sweet scent of Pineapple & Kiwiberry will fuel your mind with positive thoughts to start your day in full gear.

All products in the Quiet & Roar Body Care Collection are available for $8.99 and are sold exclusively at Target and Target.com. Relax your soul. QUIET your mind. ROAR on.

For more information, please visit QuietandRoar.com, or follow Quiet & Roar on Instagram (@QuietAndRoarBody).

About Quiet & Roar

Launched in 2021, Quiet & Roar is a multi-sensorial line of products, available exclusively at Target, designed with expertly crafted scents to engage your senses and free your mind from the mental noise that holds you back. The body care collection that includes body wash, body lotion and body scrub is made with five essential oils to help uplift your mood while being free of all the bad stuff. All products include no dyes, parabens, phthalates and are PETA Cruelty-Free.

1American Psychological Association, Stress in America Study”, October 2018. https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/stress/2018/stress-gen-z.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005186/en/