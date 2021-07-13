Save A Lot Embarks on Enterprise-wide Technology Transformation With Aruba ESP

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Save A Lot , one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S., is deploying an Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) network to support a technology transformation initiative across its entire organization. By rolling out the Aruba infrastructure in its St. Louis, MO headquarters, thirteen wholesale distribution centers, and nearly 1,000 retail stores in 32 states, Save A Lot will enable more modern, mobile- and cloud-first environments.

As a neighborhood grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families and communities. In an effort to become the brand of choice for its customers, the company is currently in the process of transitioning to a wholesale model that is key to its future growth and expansion. A critical piece of this transformation is providing secure and reliable connectivity in its distribution centers where Save A Lot’s product selectors were grappling with a slow and inefficient network. In addition, the company wants to ensure that its new state-of-the-art headquarters, supporting more than a thousand users and their countless devices, becomes a collaborative, mobile-first space.

Save A Lot turned to Aruba to implement a full suite of Aruba ESP solutions, delivered by its service provider, AT&T, as a managed service. Save A Lot is using Aruba access switches, Wi-Fi 6 access points and mobility controllers, ClearPass Policy Manager for full wired and wireless network access control, and Aruba Central for cloud-based management – a key requirement for the company.

AT&T will provide site surveys, structured cabling, installation and management of the Aruba ESP solution for Save A Lot. AT&T’s comprehensive site surveys gather environmental data such as the cable distances, MDF/IDF locations, pictures, RF noise floor, competing Wi-Fi networks and other outside interference to help provide the best coverage possible. The service will also allow Save A Lot to utilize many different IoT devices across the Wi-Fi platform.