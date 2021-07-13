Semtech Announces EClamp Device To Solve Challenging EMC Immunity Requirements
Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the availability of EClamp8052P – a member of the EClamp platform of protection devices. The EClamp8052P integrates common-mode noise filtering with Semtech’s high-performance, low-capacitance ESD protection for a pair of signal lines and is optimized for use on high-speed data interfaces such as MIPI, MHL and USB. This device addresses the industry need for the use of Common-mode Filter Components to achieve compliance to regulatory EMC requirements, while providing ESD protection in accordance to IEC 61000-4-2 standard for (ESD) ±30kV (Air) and ±25kV (Contact) immunity level.
Semtech’s EClamp8052P combines common-mode noise filtering and high-performance, low-capacitance ESD protection into a single compact package (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The combination of high-performance, low-capacitance ESD protection and an efficient filter for common-mode noise rejection makes the EClamp8052P a highly desirable solution that solves two tough challenges (EMC and ESD), while minimizing board-space requirements,” said Tamir Reshef, director of marketing for Semtech’s Protection Products Group. “Furthermore, the device also addresses the current challenges that many customers are facing in securing supply of stand-alone filter devices, thus making it the ‘go-to’ solution for high speed interface protection.”
Key Features of the EClamp8052P:
- Transient protection to
- IEC 61000-4-2 (ESD) ±30kV (Air), ±25kV (Contact)
- IEC 61000-4-4 (EFT) 4kV (5/50ns)
- IEC 61000-4-5 (Lightning) 6A (8/20μs)
- ISO-10605 (ESD) 30kV (Air), 25kV (Contact)
- Package design optimized for high speed lines
- ESD protection and common mode filtering for two high-speed lines
- High differential bandwidth cutoff frequency
- Low ESD clamping voltage
- Dynamic Resistance: 0.50 Ω (Typ)
- Solid-State Silicon-Avalanche Technology
Pricing and Availability
