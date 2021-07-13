Semtech Announces EClamp Device To Solve Challenging EMC Immunity Requirements

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the availability of EClamp8052P – a member of the EClamp platform of protection devices. The EClamp8052P integrates common-mode noise filtering with Semtech’s high-performance, low-capacitance ESD protection for a pair of signal lines and is optimized for use on high-speed data interfaces such as MIPI, MHL and USB. This device addresses the industry need for the use of Common-mode Filter Components to achieve compliance to regulatory EMC requirements, while providing ESD protection in accordance to IEC 61000-4-2 standard for (ESD) ±30kV (Air) and ±25kV (Contact) immunity level.

