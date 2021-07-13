PROS Launches Next-Generation Intelligent SaaS Editions to Drive Harmonized and Interconnected Omnichannel Sales Experiences for Every Business

PROS (NYSE: PRO) today announced next-generation intelligent SaaS editions for the PROS Platform designed to drive a harmonized and interconnected selling motion within and across key components of the commercial engine: direct sales, partner, marketplace and self-service interactions to next-generation digital channels. With PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management and PROS Smart Configure Price Quote editions, every business can dynamically adapt their digital selling strategy to a highly fluid market while optimizing revenue profitably in constantly changing market contexts.

According to Gartner, by 2025, 80% of B2B sales interactions will occur in digital channels1 and while many businesses transact digitally, they fail to connect eCommerce, marketplaces and other digital channels with traditional sales-assisted interactions. Despite ongoing digital transformation initiatives, few organizations can execute harmonized and interconnected omnichannel sales experiences due to the disparate silos comprising the commercial engine, competing business priorities and disconnected technologies. Industry experts now warn that 20-40%2 of a B2B organization’s customer base could be at risk to competitors if they cannot effectively engage customers in this rapidly changing environment.