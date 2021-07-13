checkAd

PROS Launches Next-Generation Intelligent SaaS Editions to Drive Harmonized and Interconnected Omnichannel Sales Experiences for Every Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

PROS (NYSE: PRO) today announced next-generation intelligent SaaS editions for the PROS Platform designed to drive a harmonized and interconnected selling motion within and across key components of the commercial engine: direct sales, partner, marketplace and self-service interactions to next-generation digital channels. With PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management and PROS Smart Configure Price Quote editions, every business can dynamically adapt their digital selling strategy to a highly fluid market while optimizing revenue profitably in constantly changing market contexts.

According to Gartner, by 2025, 80% of B2B sales interactions will occur in digital channels1 and while many businesses transact digitally, they fail to connect eCommerce, marketplaces and other digital channels with traditional sales-assisted interactions. Despite ongoing digital transformation initiatives, few organizations can execute harmonized and interconnected omnichannel sales experiences due to the disparate silos comprising the commercial engine, competing business priorities and disconnected technologies. Industry experts now warn that 20-40%2 of a B2B organization’s customer base could be at risk to competitors if they cannot effectively engage customers in this rapidly changing environment.

Next-Generation Pricing and Selling SaaS Editions: Faster Time to Value

PROS next-generation Pricing and Selling SaaS editions are now available to every business, regardless of size, as composable paths spanning simple to more advanced use cases, allowing for quick adoption of digital selling capabilities based on an organization’s business objectives. The pricing, selling and ecommerce paths feature proven, trusted business AI, dynamic pricing and the ability to scale to the broader PROS Platform capabilities. Included within each edition are defined implementation services, support, access to product training and more to accelerate time to value from digital selling investments.

PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management Editions

  • Essentials: Harness the power of rules and formulae to define, manage and evolve omnichannel pricing strategies
  • Advantage: Add the power of AI to constantly optimize omnichannel pricing strategies and manage customer purchasing agreement workflows
  • Ultimate: Add market leading supply and demand forecasting capabilities and run proprietary algorithms on the PROS Platform

PROS Smart Configure Price Quote Editions

Wertpapier


