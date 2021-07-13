Monotype Introduces Helvetica Now Variable Font, Including Over 1 Million New Styles

Monotype today introduced Helvetica Now Variable, offering over a million new Helvetica Now styles in one state-of-the-art font file. Helvetica Now Variable builds on the 2019 release of Helvetica Now , which reimagined the clarity, simplicity and neutrality of classic Helvetica with 21st-century design needs including optical sizing, stylistic alternates and an extended character set. The variable font allows designers to blend Helvetica Now’s weights (hairline to extra black), optical sizes (four point to infinity) and new compressed and condensed widths to create infinite shades of expression, incredible typographic animations, and ultra-refined typography.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The Monotype Studio has witnessed a wave of interest and adoption of variable fonts over the past year especially as digital transformation drives home the need for both brand distinctiveness and smaller, faster fonts for quicker web load times. The variable format gives Helvetica Now users access to cutting-edge typography with design flexibility and expression, both in static instances and in dynamic applications, plus greater novelty, choice and improved digital performance.

“The incredibly positive reception to Helvetica Now makes us proud to build upon this time-tested design even further,” said Charles Nix, Creative Type Director at Monotype. “This font gives designers the firepower they need – from greater creative freedom to typographic expression – to produce exquisitely fine-tuned typography and expressive, animated headlines. Moreover, it’s just plain fun, with the potential to bring the good news of variable fonts to the masses. Helvetica Now Variable is everything Helvetica should be today.”

Built for a digital-first future.

Unlike previous font formats that required each style within a family to be a separate file, Helvetica Now Variable bundles the necessary DNA for every style into one tidy package. This allows designers to move through the entire sequence — mixing, matching, and custom creating millions of variations on the family theme — seamlessly through one file that is a fraction of the size of the combined static fonts. Helvetica Now Variable also adds an extensive width axis for designers who must fit more into less space, like with responsive design for the web, small smartwatch screens, or packaging micro-type like ingredient lists.