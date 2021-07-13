Reinvent Technology Partners Z Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination with Hippo

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Extraordinary Meeting. The business combination, if approved by RTPZ shareholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Extraordinary Meeting. Upon the closing of the business combination, RTPZ will change its name to Hippo Holdings Inc., (“Hippo Holdings”) and Hippo Holdings’ shares and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HIPO” and “HIPO.WS,” respectively.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (“RTPZ”) (NYSE: RTPZ), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach, today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“Extraordinary Meeting”) to vote on the approval and adoption of RTPZ’s business combination agreement with Hippo Enterprises Inc. (“Hippo”), the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, will be held on July 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be mailed to shareholders of record of RTPZ as of the close of business on June 21, 2021. Shareholders are encouraged to read the proxy statement and accompanying documents in their entirety. Shareholders can also obtain free copies of the proxy statement and all relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by RTPZ (when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. The documents filed by RTPZ with the SEC may also be obtained free of charge at RTPZ’s website at https://z.reinventtechnologypartners.com or by written request to: Reinvent Technology Partners Z, 215 Park Avenue, Floor 11, New York, NY 10003.

Shareholders of RTPZ are encouraged to submit their vote as soon as possible to ensure they are represented at the Extraordinary Meeting. RTPZ has engaged Morrow Sodali LLC ("Morrow Sodali") as its proxy solicitor in connection with the Extraordinary Meeting. Shareholders needing assistance in voting their RTPZ shares can contact Morrow Sodali by calling 800-662-5200, or banks and brokers can call collect at 203-658-9400, or by emailing RTPZ@investor.morrowsodali.com.

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Public Warrant Holders to vote on the approval of certain amendments to the warrant agreement between RTPZ and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent, will be held shortly thereafter on the same date.