DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity Compliance

Service to link Ebix AnnuityNet platform with DTCC’s Producer Management Portal

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Australia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that it is partnering with Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services, to deliver an automated annuity compliance solution to significantly increase efficiency, reduce costs, and lower the risks associated with certifying agent compliance for annuity sales. Under this partnership, the firms will link Ebix’s platform, AnnuityNet, with DTCC’s Producer Management Portal (PMP).



Today, training certification and record-keeping are the primary drivers of “Not In Good Order” (NIGO) annuity submissions across the insurance industry, a challenge that’s magnified by state by state differences in training requirements. DTCC is collaborating with Ebix to provide their AnnuityNet platform users access to PMP’s automated training certification process, allowing carriers and distributors to seamlessly share, track, and verify producer training completions on a single platform and as mandated by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). In 2020, approximately 70% of annuity application transactions that flowed through DTCC originated on the Ebix AnnuityNet platform.

In this industry-first integration, Ebix will send real-time messages to DTCC’s PMP platform as annuity orders are entered to ensure the agent has completed producer product training and licensing requirements. This automated process eliminates the reliance on manual touchpoints, including the need for broker dealers to review spreadsheets or paper documents to determine whether agents have the proper training and licenses.

“In recent years, it’s become increasingly challenging for carriers and distributors to ensure they’re compliant and up-to-date on the training and licenses required for selling annuities,” said Ann Bergin, DTCC Managing Director & General Manager, Wealth Management Services and Asset Services. “We are happy to be partnering with Ebix to deliver this new solution, which will provide a broad range of market participants with access to a streamlined real-time process for monitoring compliance with insurance mandates, increasing operational efficiencies, providing balance sheet relief, and lowering risk.”