checkAd

EY announces alliance with Fadata to help improve business performance for insurance companies

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:19  |  29   |   |   

-  Supports insurers to offer a digital experience fo r customers buying, servicing and making claims 

Helps insurers launch new flexible products faster

Drives improved financial performance for insurers

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance between Fadata, a leading software provider that focuses on core insurance operational platforms, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK), to help insurance companies drive improved business performance through technology transformation delivering an end-to-end digital experience.

EY - Building a better working world

The alliance combines EY UK's experience in the insurance sector and facilitating large-scale business and technology transformations with Fadata's core insurance operational technology. Using INSIS, Fadata's insurance process platform, EY UK and Fadata teams will help insurers create flexible and innovative products, bringing them to market faster and distributing and servicing them through new digital channels. With EY UK's implementation services and Fadata's INSIS, teams will help insurance companies across various business areas including business management, insurance product lifecycle and the customer journey.

Peter Manchester, EY EMEIA Insurance Leader, says: 

"We are delighted to formally announce EY UK's alliance with Fadata. EY is one of the market leaders in business and digital transformation within the insurance industry, which the organization achieves by collaborating with leading software providers like Fadata to unlock substantial value for EY clients and their customers."

Insurance companies are facing an increased need to prioritize technology advancements due to multiple challenges to drive business growth, improve operational efficiency and meet industry standards and compliance requirements. According to NextWave Insurance: personal lines and small commercial, 37% of European consumers would switch their insurer if it didn't offer up-to-date technology. Working with EY UK and Fadata teams, insurance companies can leverage a single platform for the various types of insurance services they offer to customers such as life, pensions, non-life and health. The alliance helps insurers provide scalable and agile platforms – supporting broader business benefits for insurers such as cost efficiencies, automating processes to boost productivity, adopting standardized approaches to compliance and modernizing outdated legacy systems and technology infrastructure.  

Liselotte Munk, Fadata Chief Executive Officer, says:

"Fadata is committed to constant product improvement and adoption of the latest trends in the insurance industry. Our technology capabilities combined with EY UK's vast experience in the insurance sector and leading technology transformations will provide the comprehensive services required to help reduce the commercial and delivery risk for insurance clients."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

Joanna Hardy                                                                                  
EY Global Media Relations                                                            
+1 212 773-4473                                                                          
joanna.c.hardy@ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/381362/EY_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EY announces alliance with Fadata to help improve business performance for insurance companies -  Supports insurers to offer a digital experience fo r customers buying, servicing and making claims  -  Helps insurers launch new flexible products faster -  Drives improved financial performance for insurers LONDON, July 13, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Lucara Signs US$220 Million Senior Debt Facilities for Financing of the Underground Expansion and ...
Valuation in Geriatric Medicines Market to Reach US$ 1142.8 Bn by 2027, Use in Managing Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Growth: TMR
Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam
Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with ...
The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Market is Predicated to Garner Revenue of $65,750.1 Million by 2028 at a ...
Super Absorbent Polymer Market to grow by 4.9% through 2031 driven by Demand for Personal Hygiene Products: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
AccuGroup, a leading global supply chain quality solution provider signs a commercial collaboration ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
The Elders to address the global 'state of hope' in a week of activity to mark Mandela Day
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area