DTE Energy schedules second quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call

Detroit, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Jul. 13, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce its second quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens Tuesday, Jul. 27, 2021.

 

The company will conduct a conference call to discuss earnings results at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

 

Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live internet broadcast of the call at dteenergy.com/investors. The telephone dial-in number in the U.S. and Canada toll free is: (833) 968-2209 or international toll: (778) 560-2895. The passcode is 7269806. The webcast will be archived on the DTE Energy website at dteenergy.com/investors.

 

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.comempoweringmichigan.comtwitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

  

CONTACT: Pete Ternes
DTE Energy
313.235.5555

Barbara Tuckfield
DTE Energy
313.235.1018

John Dermody
DTE Energy
313.235.8750




