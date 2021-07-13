Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Strengthens Corporate Governance and Cannabis Industry Knowledge With Appointment of Two Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

Provides Overview of Recent Accomplishments Highlighted by Closing of Merger

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today announced that Eric Baum and Dallas Imbimbo have joined the Company’s Board of Directors as part of the closing of the merger with UMBRLA, Inc., doing business as Unrivaled.



Dallas Imbimbo has founded and scaled multiple businesses both inside and outside the cannabis sector. Mr. Imbimbo is a co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of KushCo Holdings (OTCQX:KSHB), a publicly traded company supplying a multitude of ancillary products to the cannabis industry, with over one billion consumer units sold to date. Mr. Imbimbo was also the instrumental founder and CEO of BigRentz, the nation’s largest construction equipment rental network, where he remains on the Board of Directors. Honors include Top Company Cultures in the nation by Entrepreneur Magazine 2015 & 2016 and Inc 5000’s Fastest Growing Company in America #48 in 2016. Mr. Imbimbo studied Psychology, Economics and Communication at the University of California at Davis.