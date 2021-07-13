Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Strengthens Corporate Governance and Cannabis Industry Knowledge With Appointment of Two Industry Veterans to Board of Directors
Provides Overview of Recent Accomplishments Highlighted by Closing of Merger
SANTA ANA, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today announced that Eric Baum and Dallas Imbimbo have joined the Company’s
Board of Directors as part of the closing of the merger with UMBRLA, Inc., doing business as Unrivaled.
Dallas Imbimbo has founded and scaled multiple businesses both inside and outside the cannabis sector. Mr. Imbimbo is a co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of KushCo Holdings (OTCQX:KSHB), a publicly traded company supplying a multitude of ancillary products to the cannabis industry, with over one billion consumer units sold to date. Mr. Imbimbo was also the instrumental founder and CEO of BigRentz, the nation’s largest construction equipment rental network, where he remains on the Board of Directors. Honors include Top Company Cultures in the nation by Entrepreneur Magazine 2015 & 2016 and Inc 5000’s Fastest Growing Company in America #48 in 2016. Mr. Imbimbo studied Psychology, Economics and Communication at the University of California at Davis.
Eric Baum brings over twenty years of experience in advising executive leadership teams for both well-established Fortune 50 companies and emerging ventures, across a spectrum of industries, including life sciences, cannabis, education, travel, technology, and real estate. In his concurrent roles as Managing Director of Acquis Consulting Group and Managing Director / Co-Founder of its affiliate company, Solidea Capital, he leverages his extensive management and operational consulting expertise to guide companies in areas such as corporate strategy, market positioning, growth and scale strategies, trajectory management, M&A, partnering frameworks, risk evaluation, and more. He also serves in several advisory and Board of Director roles for public and private companies such as KushCo Holdings, Starton Therapeutics, Big Rentz, Tenant Tracker, B Great, and Trip Kicks. In addition to advising companies on how to scale to the next level, Mr. Baum founded and leads a rapidly growing real estate investment firm operating in several U.S. markets. Mr. Baum holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Emory University, where he graduated Valedictorian. He was awarded the Goizueta Business School Organizational Management Highest Award for Excellence and was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the highest national business honor society.
