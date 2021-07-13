checkAd

Vyant Bio Announces Issuance of Key Patent for High-Throughput Optical Assay of Human Mixed Cell Population Spheroids

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:20  |  38   |   |   

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), an emerging leader in novel drug discovery technologies, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, StemoniX, Inc. (“StemoniX”), was issued US Patent No. 11054408, titled “High Throughput Optical Assay of Human Mixed Cell Population Spheroids” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent covers a unique approach to applying human-induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) as a powerful tool to illuminate the biology of complex human cell types such as those of the central nervous system (CNS). Human iPSC-based, high-throughput platforms have lacked reliability and functional consistency. The patent also covers the use of 3D co-cultures of cortical neurons and astrocytes displaying spontaneous, rhythmic, and highly-synchronized neural activity that can be visualized as calcium oscillations on standard, high-throughput fluorescent readers as a platform for CNS-based discovery efforts. Spontaneous activity and spheroid structure are highly consistent from well-to-well, a feature lacking in 2D cultures. The technology enables a cost-effective method to perform high-throughput drug screening (HTS) on 3D human tissue relevant models that are more biologically accurate.

The issuance of the 11054408 patent is the third patent granted to StemoniX: additional applications are currently pending worldwide.

Modern conventional high-throughput drug screening typically uses recombinant cell lines that overexpress a drug target of interest. The advent of human iPSCs is delivering, among other things, the development of relevant cellular disease models for use in high-throughput screening. Human iPSCs offer many advantages over recombinant cell lines or primary rodent cells for use in drug screening. Because these cells are derived from human donors, human genetic diseases can be more accurately modeled, especially when used in combination with modern genome editing techniques. Furthermore, the ability of human iPSCs to be differentiated into a variety of cell types further expands their utility as screens can be conducted using functional or disease-relevant assays in an appropriate cell type that recapitulates many of the native cellular processes. This type of screening has the potential to reveal novel biology and lead to new pharmacological mechanisms of action, druggable targets, and companion diagnostics.

