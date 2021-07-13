checkAd

LPL Financial Publishes Midyear Outlook 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Buckle Up, Things Are Picking Up Speed

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the firm’s “Midyear Outlook 2021” is now available in an interactive digital version and as a downloadable PDF. The report contains investment insights and market guidance from LPL Financial’s 29-person Research team, which currently has approximately $60 billion in assets under management.

Key insights and forecasts discussed in the Midyear Outlook 2021 report include:

  • Economy: Speeding Up. The country has reopened and we believe there is still plenty of momentum to extend above-average growth into 2022. LPL researchers forecast 6.25 to 6.75 percent U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021, which would be the best year in decades.

  • Policy: Taking a Back Seat. The economy was supported through the pandemic by more than $5 trillion in stimulus measures and extraordinary support by the Federal Reserve. Policy will take a back seat in 2021 as private-sector growth replaces stimulus checks.

  • Stocks: Gaining Ground. Economic improvement should continue to support S&P 500 Index earnings, which had a stunning first quarter. While valuations remain somewhat elevated, LPL Research thinks they look reasonable after considering still low interest rates and earnings growth potential.

  • Bonds: Safety Features. Inflationary pressure and economic improvement may put additional upward pressure on the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield. LPL Research anticipates the 10-year yield finishing 2021 in the range of 1.75 to 2 percent.

“After a 2020 we will never forget, we look ahead to the second half of 2021, and even into 2022, with optimism for the future,” said Burt White, LPL managing director and chief investment officer. “We believe we are early in the economic cycle and the next recession is potentially years away. With a strong start to a bull market and a relatively calm market environment, it may be an ideal time for investors to get a financial plan in place with a trusted advisor, if they don’t already have one, to help hedge them against any unpredicted market events like the ones we saw in 2020.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Publishes Midyear Outlook 2021 Buckle Up, Things Are Picking Up SpeedCHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the firm’s “Midyear Outlook 2021” is now available in an interactive digital version and as a downloadable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board