LPL Financial Publishes Midyear Outlook 2021
Buckle Up, Things Are Picking Up Speed
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced
that the firm’s “Midyear Outlook 2021” is now available in an interactive digital version and as a downloadable PDF. The report contains investment insights and market guidance from LPL Financial’s 29-person Research team, which currently has approximately $60
billion in assets under management.
Key insights and forecasts discussed in the Midyear Outlook 2021 report include:
-
Economy: Speeding Up. The country has reopened and we believe there is still plenty of momentum to extend above-average growth into 2022. LPL researchers forecast 6.25 to 6.75
percent U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021, which would be the best year in decades.
-
Policy: Taking a Back Seat. The economy was supported through the pandemic by more than $5 trillion in stimulus measures and extraordinary support by the Federal Reserve. Policy
will take a back seat in 2021 as private-sector growth replaces stimulus checks.
-
Stocks: Gaining Ground. Economic improvement should continue to support S&P 500 Index earnings, which had a stunning first quarter. While valuations remain somewhat elevated,
LPL Research thinks they look reasonable after considering still low interest rates and earnings growth potential.
-
Bonds: Safety Features. Inflationary pressure and economic improvement may put additional upward pressure on the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield. LPL Research
anticipates the 10-year yield finishing 2021 in the range of 1.75 to 2 percent.
“After a 2020 we will never forget, we look ahead to the second half of 2021, and even into 2022, with optimism for the future,” said Burt White, LPL managing director and chief investment officer. “We believe we are early in the economic cycle and the next recession is potentially years away. With a strong start to a bull market and a relatively calm market environment, it may be an ideal time for investors to get a financial plan in place with a trusted advisor, if they don’t already have one, to help hedge them against any unpredicted market events like the ones we saw in 2020.”
