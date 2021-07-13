3D Systems Introduces First Material for Long-Term Use Production Parts Manufactured with Stereolithography
- Industry-leading production-grade resin - Accura AMX Rigid Black - facilitates large, structural, load-bearing parts for a breadth of markets including automotive,
consumer goods, service bureaus
- TOYOTA Gazoo Racing Europe using material for motorsports applications, enabling product innovation not previously possible
ROCK HILL, S.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems [NYSE:DDD] today announced the availability of a breakthrough production-grade acrylate resin – Accura AMX Rigid Black. Designed for use with the company’s stereolithography (SLA) technology, this tough material is the first to produce large-scale additively manufactured parts with exceptional resolution, accuracy, and surface quality capable of withstanding the rigors of long-term mechanical use. As part of a complete 3D Systems additive manufacturing solution – comprising Accura AMX Rigid Black, the company’s SLA 3D printing technology, 3D Sprint, and application engineering services – customers in markets such as automotive & motorsports, consumer goods, service bureaus, and contract manufacturers are able to rapidly address a broad range of production applications.
3D Systems’ materials scientists engineered Accura AMX Rigid Black for long-lasting mechanical performance and stability in any environment. This material has been tested for up to eight years of indoor and one and a half years of outdoor mechanical performance, enabling significantly improved part performance and stability. The superior surface quality rivals that of injection-molded parts and exhibits similar stress/strain toughness performance of standard thermoplastics. Additionally, Accura AMX Rigid Black’s high isotropic properties enable greater part repeatability and accuracy.
Accura AMX Rigid Black is 3D Systems’ latest customer-centric innovation – inspired in part by the advanced production application requirements of TOYOTA Gazoo Racing (TGR). In 2019, 3D Systems entered a partnership with TGR to change automotive engineering. Since that time, the companies have developed first-to-market manufacturing solutions to revolutionize automotive design and production. TGR has extensive experience with 3D Systems’ Figure 4 materials and was particularly impressed by the mechanical properties of the company’s Figure 4 PRO-BLK 10. However, they had a vision for a CNC fixture that would be larger than the build size of the Figure 4 printers.
