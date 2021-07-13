checkAd

Yield10 Bioscience Begins 2021 Field Test and Seed Scale Up Program

WOBURN, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced it has completed planting of its 2021 Field Test and Seed Scale Up program at all contracted sites in the United States, Canada, and Argentina.

Yield10’s 2021 Field Test program is designed to test several varieties of elite Camelina, as well as seed yield and oil content traits. In addition, Yield10 has contracted with a seed company for scale up of three Camelina varieties to enable larger scale plantings in 2022. With increasing focus on Camelina products, Yield10 is completing initial field testing of a promising CRISPR-edited trait which has shown up to a 4% increase in seed oil content plus a positive impact on seed yield in canola. Yield10 expects that harvest of seeds across the field tests will be completed in third quarter 2021, and that data will be received starting in fourth quarter 2021.

“Our 2021 field program is our most extensive program to date, involving 16 locations, and is expected to generate data to guide the advancement of our novel traits,” said Dr. Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10. “We are also conducting seed scale up activities with three Camelina lines intended to enable future planting at the 100-to-1000-acre scale, as well as for producing oil and meal for customer sampling. The objective for our field testing and seed scale up program is to build an industry leading elite Camelina germplasm, and to further differentiate our Camelina using proprietary traits. We believe these traits have the potential to enhance the value of the crop by increasing seed yield and oil content and by producing value-add products including omega-3 nutritional oil and PHA bioplastic.”  

Yield10 2021 Field Test and Seed Scale Up Program Summary:

  • Elite Camelina Germplasm: Yield10 is evaluating over 20 base germplasm lines including wildtype, doubled haploid, herbicide tolerant and disease resistant varieties at more than 10 sites across the U.S., Canada, and Argentina. Yield10 is also conducting a multi-acre scale up of a doubled haploid Camelina line and a disease resistant Camelina line in the U.S. under a collaboration with a seed company.

  • Camelina/CRISPR E3902: Yield10 is conducting a multi-acre scale up of CRISPR genome edited trait E3902 in the U.S., as E3902 has demonstrated consistent increases in oil content in the field over the previous two growing seasons. USDA-APHIS does not consider this line to be regulated pursuant to 7 CFR part 340.
