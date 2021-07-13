checkAd

AFC Gamma Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Reports Funding for Quarter Ended June 30th

Enters Russell 2000 Index and Receives Investment Grade Credit Rating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”) (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans to operators in the cannabis industry, today announced certain business updates relating to its quarter ended June 30, 2021.

AFC Gamma’s Chief Executive Officer, Leonard Tannenbaum, stated, “The achievements we are announcing today are a direct reflection of our team's thorough and carefully planned strategy to capitalize on the significant opportunities that exist in the expanding cannabis sector. Entering the second half of 2021, we are well positioned as a leader in the cannabis lending space, focused on providing competitive financing products to our clients and delivering consistent returns to our shareholders.”

Funding Update
Advancing its position as a leading cannabis lender, AFC Gamma is pleased to report that for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the company’s gross funding was $77.8 million and its net funding, taking into account loan repayments and amortization, was $64.9 million. AFC Gamma closed on total new commitments of $71.3 million during the quarter.

Russell Inclusion & Investment Grade Rating
AFC Gamma has been added to the Russell 2000 Index following its annual reconstitution, effective June 28, 2021. Part of FTSE Russell, a global provider of analytics and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities, the Russell 2000 Index serves as a leading benchmark for institutional investors.

AFC Gamma has been assigned an investment grade rating of BBB- by Egan-Jones Ratings Company, a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and a recognized Credit Rating Provider by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

“The Russell 2000 Index is one of the most widely quoted benchmarks for small- to mid-cap companies, and we expect that inclusion in this world-class market index will bring increased visibility among the investment community for AFCG. Our investment grade rating from Egan-Jones also serves as external affirmation of the strength of our strategic plan and financial position,” concluded Mr. Tannenbaum.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma is a commercial real estate finance company that provides a range of lending solutions to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of loan solutions in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. AFC Gamma intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2020.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AFC Gamma Provides Business Update Reports Funding for Quarter Ended June 30th Enters Russell 2000 Index and Receives Investment Grade Credit Rating WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”) (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board