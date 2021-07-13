checkAd

Farsouth Fire & Rescue Department Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that Farsouth Fire & Rescue has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment. Farsouth is a volunteer fire station located in in Chaparral, New Mexico and has served Otero County since 1996.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, "We're excited to have gained a new customer in Farsouth Fire & Rescue, who will begin deploying our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. Providing fire, accident and emergency services to the residents of Otero County requires a portable communications platform with exceptional performance and reliability to enable effective field response and ensure the real-time exchange of information during an emergency. We're pleased to enter this new partnership with Farsouth, to help ensure its local community is safe and protected during fire, medical, and other emergencies."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

